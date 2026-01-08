New Direction Church Offers Youth Paid Training & Job Placement

If you’re a young adult in Indianapolis looking for a real opportunity to earn while you learn, this program could be the door you’ve been waiting to walk through.

This winter, New Direction Church, under the leadership of Senior Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr., is partnering with The Nehemiah Project Community Development Corporation and YES Indy to offer a Construction Training Program designed specifically for 18–24 year olds who are ready to build a solid and sustainable career in the construction trades. Known for his heart for people and deep commitment to community impact, Pastor Sullivan is an exceptional visionary who continues to lead New Direction Church with a focus on building both Kingdom and community through action, opportunity, and empowerment.

This program is more than just a class—it’s a true pathway to employment and long-term stability. Participants will receive paid, bi-weekly stipends while completing hands-on training that leads to an NCCER construction certification, a nationally recognized credential within the construction industry. Upon successful completion, participants will also receive job placement assistance, helping remove one of the biggest barriers young adults face: securing stable employment after training.

The Winter 2025 cohort is now enrolling, and spots are limited. Training will take place at 5640 E. 38th Street, making it accessible to young adults on the east side and surrounding communities. This opportunity is ideal for individuals who are ready to work, willing to learn, and looking for a fresh start or a new direction.

Construction careers offer competitive pay, transferable skills, and long-term growth. Through this program, New Direction Church and its partners are meeting young people right where they are and helping them build a future with purpose.

For questions or more information, contact Cecil Collins at ccollins@nehemiahproject.in or scan the QR code on the flyer to register today.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get paid, get trained, and get placed. Your future starts now.

