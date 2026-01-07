Source: SOPA Images / Getty

BLOOMINGTON — The word “surreal” keeps coming to mind for IU Marching Hundred director Dr. Tiffany Galus as Indiana University prepares for its College Football Playoff semifinal against Oregon in the Peach Bowl.

“We’re just trying to soak it in,” Galus said.

The historic nature of Indiana’s football success is reshaping priorities across the state. High school basketball games are being rescheduled to accommodate the mid-January football playoff game, something that would have been unthinkable in previous years.

“It’s just spectacular,” said Jeremy Gray, senior associate athletic director.

From the marching band to local businesses, all of Bloomington is preparing to support the Hoosiers in their quest for a national championship.

The Marching Hundred has been practicing intensively for their trip to Atlanta. Band members spent hours rehearsing over the weekend before departing for the Peach Bowl.

“The Marching Hundred has been the biggest fans of Indiana University football, and I will tell you, it’s incredible to feel the momentum under everything that’s happening,” Galus said.

Sydney Butz, IU’s featured twirler, described the preparation process.

Bloomington, IU's Marching Hundred prepping for Peach Bowl