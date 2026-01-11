Saturday Night Live Gospel Night Song of the Night Eddie Baltrip & Fulfillment Favor ft. Dewayne Woods

Dewayne Woods is best known for his hit song Let Go Let God.

The Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night is a feature by Bro. Patrick Cole highlighting songs that aren't on Praise's playlist yet.

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Eddie Baltrip & Fulfillment team up with DeWayne Woods on their new single, “Favor,” an uplifting anthem celebrating God’s grace and provision. With soulful sounds and powerful vocals, the song affirms that favor is present in every area of life. Available now on all digital platforms.

Dewayne Woods is best known for his hit song Let Go Let God. Here’s a video of that song.