RECORDING ACADEMY® HONORS Celebrates Icon Kirk Franklin

Pharrell receives the prestigious Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for his musical achievements and leadership.

Brandy and Kirk Franklin each earn the Black Music Icon Award for shaping the industry and inspiring generations.

The Black Music Collective continues its mission to advocate for and empower Black music creators and leaders.

RECORDING ACADEMY® HONORS

PRESENTED BY THE BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE RETURNS,

CELEBRATING GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING

ICONS PHARRELL WILLIAMS, BRANDY AND KIRK FRANKLIN

GRAMMY® WEEK EVENT TO BE HELD THURSDAY, JAN. 29, 2026, AT THE FAIRMONT CENTURY PLAZA

Black Music Collective Returns With Fourth Annual Recording Academy Honors,

Celebrating Grammy® Award-Winning Icons Pharrell Williams, Brandy and Kirk Franklin

GRAMMY® Week Event Takes Place Thursday, January 29, 2026,

at the Fairmont Century Plaza

The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective (BMC) will host the fourth annual Recording Academy Honors during GRAMMY® Week, celebrating the extraordinary careers of Pharrell Williams, Brandy and Kirk Franklin. The event will take place Thursday, January 29, 2026, at the Fairmont Century Plaza, just days ahead of Music’s Biggest Night®.

Pharrell Williams will receive the prestigious Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, honoring his groundbreaking musical achievements alongside his entrepreneurial leadership, philanthropy and global cultural influence. Brandy and Kirk Franklin will each be honored with the Black Music Icon Award, recognizing Black music creators whose artistry, innovation and service have shaped the industry and inspired generations worldwide.

Love Music? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Since its founding, the Black Music Collective has remained committed to advocating for and empowering Black music creators and industry leaders. Previous honorees include Alicia Keys, Dr. Dre, JAY-Z, John Legend, Lenny Kravitz, Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott and Sylvia Rhone. In continued support of its mission, the BMC awarded $85,000 in scholarship grants last year to Black college students and HBCU music programs.

“Pharrell, Brandy and Kirk are true visionaries and masters of their craft,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Each has built a legacy that transcends genre, challenges convention and shapes culture. Their artistry continues to inspire artists around the world, and I’m honored to celebrate their immeasurable contributions alongside the Black Music Collective this January.”

A 13-time GRAMMY Award winner and Academy Award nominee, Pharrell Williams is a globally celebrated musician, filmmaker, philanthropist and Creative Director of Louis Vuitton. With more than 10 billion global streams, Williams continues to shape music and culture. In 2025, he produced Let God Sort Em Out, the highly anticipated return from Clipse, which earned five GRAMMY nominations, including Album of the Year. His 2024 animated biopic PIECE BY PIECE, directed by Morgan Neville in partnership with Focus Features and LEGO®, earned him an additional GRAMMY nomination, bringing his career total to 43. Beyond entertainment, Williams founded nonprofit organizations YELLOW and Black Ambition, launched the SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival, and created Humanrace, a wellness-focused brand dedicated to empowerment.

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and actress Brandy is one of the most influential voices in pop and R&B history. Rising to fame in the 1990s, she achieved massive success with her quadruple-platinum debut album, her starring role on Moesha, and her iconic performance in Disney’s Cinderella. Known as “the Vocal Bible,” Brandy’s genre-defining catalog includes the five-time-platinum Never Say Never and the GRAMMY-winning classic “The Boy Is Mine,” as well as her critically acclaimed 2020 album b7. Her 2023 release Christmas With Brandy further showcased her evolution as a vocalist and storyteller. Brandy continues to expand her creative footprint through film and television and is currently preparing to release her memoir, PHASES, a deeply personal reflection on growth, healing and self-discovery.

Kirk Franklin, a 20-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, songwriter and producer, has redefined contemporary gospel music for more than three decades. Known for blending gospel with R&B, hip-hop and pop, Franklin’s influence spans generations and genres. His 2023 album Father’s Day earned his 20th GRAMMY Award, followed by the 2025 release “Do It Again.” Recently honored with the Ultimate Icon Award at the 2025 BET Awards, Franklin continues to expand his impact through television, film and his SiriusXM channel, Kirk Franklin’s Praise. A devoted mentor and advocate, he supports emerging talent through initiatives like Camp Lotus and partners with organizations including Compassion International and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Franklin was originally scheduled to be honored at the 2025 Recording Academy Honors, which was postponed following the Academy’s decision to condense GRAMMY Week programming in response to Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.

The fourth annual Recording Academy Honors will once again be produced by MVD Inc., with Adam Blackstone returning as music supervisor. Guests will enjoy specialty cocktails provided by PATRÓN Tequila throughout the evening.

About the Recording Academy

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a vital

Here’s a brief recap video of last year’s Grammy Awards.