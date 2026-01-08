1 Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Indy’s Southwest Side

Source: INDOT / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 on the southwest side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on I-70 eastbound between Sam Jones Expressway and West Minnesota Street. The incident caused the ramp from Sam Jones Expressway to be closed.

According to ISP, the crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the car was killed in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

