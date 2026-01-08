Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The Power Of Desire”

I want to give you some principles that I teach in my goal setting class to help you make this year your best year yet. One critical step to making this a great year is to decide what you want. That’s right, decide what you want. If you ask most people what they want, they will tell you what they don’t want, but they are not able to tell you what they do want because they don’t know. They will say, I don’t want to work here anymore. I don’t want to do this, or I don’t want to do that but cannot clearly tell you what they want because they don’t know.

My question is how are you going to have a dream come true if you don’t know what your dream clearly is? Goal setting is hard work and most people do not get big results because they don’t know how to set effective goals.

✕

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:



The Power Of Desire | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com