IMPD Chief Chris Bailey Will be Chief Deputy Mayor & Chief of Staff

Source: City of Indianapolis / city of indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday that IMPD Chief Chris Bailey will become the city’s new Chief Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff starting February 2nd.

Bailey has served for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 26 years, and he was appointed Chief of Police in January 2024. He’s moving into the role after leading the department through a period where Indianapolis saw double-digit drops in violent crimes and homicides.

“Chris Bailey is a proven leader with a longstanding career defined by service, accountability, and meaningful results,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “His appointment as Chief Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff underscores our administration’s continued commitment to public safety and stronger neighborhoods. I look forward to working with him in this new role to further the positive momentum of our city.”

The city is currently managing a $1.2 billion infrastructure plan and high-profile skyline projects like the new Signia Hilton.

“Chris has demonstrated a strong ability to manage large-scale operations, align resources with strategic priorities, and deliver results in high-pressure environments,” Mayor Hogsett continued. “His unique background positions him to manage large and complex city departments, streamline decision-making, and keep our administration focused on delivering progress for Indianapolis.”

Bailey takes over for Dan Parker, who stepped down at the end of 2025, and Hogsett says he expects to name a new police chief in the coming weeks.

