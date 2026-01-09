Pay Attention | Ericaism

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

In this episode of “Ericaism,” Erica Campbell inspired by a television show with many twists and turns, Erica Campbell shared a crucial message about paying attention to the details of our lives, especially when it comes to protecting our families and our peace. The segment served as a reminder to trust our intuition and stay aware in a world where things are not always as they seem.

A central theme of the message was the importance of spiritual discernment. Ericaemphasized how the Holy Spirit can provide guidance and reveal hidden truths. She urged her audience not to ignore that “little thing that you feel,” describing it as a tap or a whisper that can offer clarity about people and situations. Whether it concerns our children, marriages, workplaces, or ministries, this inner voice is a divine tool for navigating life’s complexities and protecting what we hold dear from those with ill intentions.



Erica also spoke on the need to be fully present and pay attention to what’s happening around us. In the rush of daily life, it is easy to become so focused on “living” and working that we forget to stop, breathe, and assess our surroundings. She pointed out that many of us are hard-working individuals, juggling demanding careers and families, and can miss important signs because we are simply too busy. Taking a moment to be still and observe can make all the difference in safeguarding our well-being.

Finally, the Ericaism touched on the challenge of balancing a successful career with a thriving family life, a reality for many moms. The show that inspired her message featured women with big careers and big families who were doing it all. This highlighted the immense pressure and responsibility that come with being a provider and a protector. Erica’s reflection served as a call to action: you are the primary guardian of your own life and the lives of your loved ones. She reminded everyone that you must be the one to take care of your heart, your mind, and the people you love, because no one else will do it for you.

