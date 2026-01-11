Source: PHOTO: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Saturday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers arrived on St. Thomas Lane, near I-465 and Hyannis Port Drive before 5:15 p.m., and they found the man shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Neither the man’s identity nor any suspect information has been identified.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can give the IMPD Homicide Office a call at 317-327-3475. You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s West Side was originally published on wibc.com