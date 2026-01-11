Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Notre Dame Defends Marcus Freeman Amid Battery Allegations At Indiana Wrestling Event

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has been accused of battery following an incident at a high school wrestling event, sparking an investigation and a strong response from the university.

The allegations stem from a confrontation on January 3 at the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational in Mishawaka, Indiana, where Freeman was attending to support his son, Vinny, a high school wrestler.

According to reports, Chris Fleeger, an assistant wrestling coach at New Prairie High School, filed a police report claiming Freeman made physical contact with him after a verbal altercation.

The incident allegedly occurred as Freeman and his wife, Joanna, were escorting their son out of the gym following his match.

Fleeger accused Freeman of battery, though the nature of the physical contact remains unclear.

Notre Dame quickly issued a statement defending Freeman, asserting that video evidence exonerates him.

The statement read:

“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach. Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are totally unfounded.”

The Mishawaka Police Department has reportedly completed its investigation and submitted the case to local prosecutors for review.

As of now, no charges have been filed against Freeman.

