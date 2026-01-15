LYNC Gathering: An Encounter of Impartation

Source: Rita Green / other

In a season where so much is pulling at our attention, having space to slow down, rest, and reconnect with God is necessary. LYNC Gathering 2026 is one of those nights worth making room for. Mark your calendars now for Sunday, January 25th at 6 p.m. located at Hope Worship Center 1709 E. 38th Street in Indianapolis. LYNC Gathering is presented by Robs J Band and hosted by LYNC by DWC with a simple but powerful purpose: bringing people together across gifts, callings, and backgrounds to experience God in a real way.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the atmosphere is truly come as you are with no pressure, no performance. This vision was placed on the heart of Pastor Reginald Strong Jr., who has a way of creating space that feels welcoming, loving, and Spirit-led. It’s not about a show, it’s about impartation, presence, and allowing God to move freely.

Special guest Tiffany Andrews, known to many from Sunday’s Best. If you’ve ever heard her worship, you already know it’s not just about vocal ability it’s about ministry that meets you right where you are and elevates your encounter with the voice of God. What sets LYNC Gathering apart is that it’s not centered on the stage. It’s for everyone singers, musicians, dancers, pastors, ministry workers, and everyday people who simply need to be refilled and experience God in a personal way. Whether you serve faithfully every week or you’ve just been trying to make it through, this night is for you too.

In a time when so many are tired, overwhelmed, searching for direction, needing a real word from God, gatherings like this are a necessity. A reminder that you are not alone, God hasn’t forgotten about you, and that sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is show up and let God do the rest.

