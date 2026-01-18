Tonight's song is a marvelous work by the late Richard Smallwood Anthem of Praise with orchestra & Praise Dancers along with Vision Singers.

Richard Smallwood (1948–2024) was a Grammy-nominated gospel music icon whose compositions reshaped contemporary gospel by blending classical sophistication with profound spiritual conviction.

The public Celebration of Life honoring legendary gospel musician Richard Smallwood, who passed away on December 30, 2025, will take place on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

The public Celebration of Life honoring legendary gospel musician Richard Smallwood, who passed away on December 30, 2025, will take place on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The service will be held at First Baptist Church of Glenarden International in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, with doors opening to the public at 9:30 a.m.

According to announcements shared through Smallwood’s official channels, funeral arrangements are entrusted to Precious Memories Funeral Home. Additional information regarding donations, accommodations, and related details is expected to be released in the coming days.

Best known for timeless hymns such as "I Love the Lord," Smallwood created music that transcended generations, leaving an enduring imprint on sacred and contemporary worship. He passed away at the age of 77, leaving behind a legacy of faith, artistry, and musical excellence.

Early Life and Musical Foundation

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Smallwood displayed extraordinary musical ability at a young age, nurtured by his upbringing in the church under the guidance of his father, a pastor. He studied piano and composition and later attended Howard University, where he refined his craft, drawing equally from classical music traditions and the rich heritage of gospel.

Career and Achievements

In the late 1970s, Smallwood formed The Richard Smallwood Singers, achieving widespread acclaim with spiritually resonant compositions, including the beloved anthem “I Love the Lord.” His work earned multiple Grammy nominations and was performed and recorded by renowned artists such as Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder. After disbanding the Singers, Smallwood went on to form Vision, continuing his musical ministry with the same depth, innovation, and reverence that defined his earlier work.

Enduring Legacy

Richard Smallwood’s music remains celebrated for its lyrical depth, theological richness, and musical brilliance. His compositions continue to influence contemporary gospel artists and worship leaders, standing as a testament to his unwavering faith and exceptional talent. Through his music, Smallwood’s voice and vision will resonate for generations to come.