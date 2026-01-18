INSIGNIA ASSETS EARNS 7 NAACP IMAGE AWARD NOMINATIONS

Tribl Records reaffirmed its leadership in faith-based music with four nomination

Multi entertainment company Insignia Assets has secured seven nominations for the upcoming NAACP Image Awards, highlighting a standout year across its recorded music and film/television divisions. The recognition underscores a banner year for the Black-owned media company and signals continued momentum heading into 2026.

Tribl Records reaffirmed its leadership in faith-based music with four nominations. Recently named Billboard’s #1 Gospel Label of 2025, the label earned two nods for its flagship collective Maverick City Music, including Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album for Live at Maverick City and Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song for “Constant – Live.”

Legendary artist Kirk Franklin, who entered a multi-level partnership with Insignia last year, received a nomination for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song for “Do It Again.” Travis Greene also garnered recognition beyond the gospel category, earning a nomination for Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration for “Let Freedom Ring,” his collaboration with Andra Day.

On the film and television front, Insignia’s subsidiary 3 Diamonds Entertainment, led by Phil Thornton and Trell Woodberry, earned three nominations for its debut holiday feature Unexpected Christmas. The milestone marks a strong first release for the company, following the film’s nationwide theatrical debut in November, positive critical reception, and its rise to the #1 spot on STARZ after streaming.

“The NAACP Image Awards celebrate the power and excellence of Black creativity, so this recognition is deeply meaningful to us,” said EJ Gaines, Chief Strategy Officer of Insignia Assets. “We’re honored to collaborate with artists, writers, and storytellers whose work drives cultural impact and builds a lasting legacy.”

“Being recognized by the NAACP for our first film release is incredibly meaningful,” added Phil Thornton, CEO of 3 Diamonds Entertainment. “It reinforces our commitment to telling authentic stories that resonate, inspire, and reflect our culture.”