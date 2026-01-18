Brent Jones hits #1 on Billboard again 4th consecutive Week

Jones' single 'Praise In The Choir Stand' tops 5 major charts, marking his 4th consecutive Billboard #1.

Hailed as the “Hardest Working Man in Gospel,” Grammy and Stellar Award–winning artist Brent Jones is celebrating a major milestone as his powerful ode to choir music, “Praise In The Choir Stand,” hits #1 on Billboard and Mediabase today.

The chart-topping single now leads five different charts, marking Brent’s fourth consecutive Billboard #1. Adding to an already historic year, Jones was also named to Billboard’s Year-End “Top Ten Gospel Songwriters” Chart, while his vinyl release earned recognition as one of the “Top-Selling Gospel Vinyl Albums” of 2025.

“When I wrote ‘Praise In The Choir Stand,’ I had no idea it would become a choir anthem sung in churches all over the world,” says Jones. “I simply wanted to pay homage to Black gospel choir music—the heartbeat of the Black church—and a unique art form God gave us. It’s music that carried us through slavery, Jim Crow, and the civil rights movement, and it still sustains us today.”

“To go #1 on Billboard and reach the top of five different charts is just icing on the cake,” he continues. “To God be the glory for the awesome things He has done. As I reflect on an incredible 2025—from another Stellar Award win, my 100+ city Praise In The Choir Stand Tour, a third consecutive Dove Award nomination, a surprise vinyl album release, and now a Billboard #1—all the glory and praise belongs to God.”

About Brent Jones

A singer, songwriter, and gospel trailblazer, Brent Jones helped pioneer urban contemporary gospel through his groundbreaking work with Brent Jones & T.P. Mobb, paving the way for artists such as Kirk Franklin. He currently serves as Guest Choir Director at Triumph Church, the 40,000-member congregation recognized by Outreach Magazine as the largest Black church in America. When not touring over 150 dates a year, Jones is also a Professor of Music at the College of Southern Nevada.

With more new music on the way, Brent Jones continues to prove that the choir stand is alive, powerful, and still shaping the sound of gospel today.



Click to hear song Praise in the Choir Stand the title cut of his latest project.

Brent Ray Jones (born May 7, 1966) is an acclaimed American gospel musician, pianist, songwriter, and choir conductor whose influence has helped shape the sound of modern urban gospel music. Widely respected for his musical excellence and innovative approach to choir-driven worship, Jones has built a career that bridges traditional Black gospel roots with contemporary urban expression.

Jones launched his national recording career in 1999 with the release of Brent Jones & the T.P. Mobb under Holy Roller Entertainment. The project made an immediate impact, charting on three Billboard magazine charts and introducing a bold, progressive choir sound that would later influence a new generation of gospel artists. The album established Brent Jones & The T.P. Mobb as pioneers of urban contemporary gospel and set the foundation for Jones’ reputation as a creative trailblazer.

In 2002, Jones released his sophomore album, Beautiful, through EMI Gospel Music Group (EMI GMG Records). The album further expanded his reach and success, charting on three Billboard charts and solidifying his standing as a consistent charting artist. Known for its musical sophistication and heartfelt worship, Beautiful showcased Jones’ growth as both a songwriter and producer.

His third release, The Ultimate Weekend, arrived in 2007 via Tyscot Records. The album continued his chart success, placing on the Billboard Gospel Albums chart and reinforcing his ability to deliver music that resonated with both traditional gospel audiences and contemporary listeners alike.

In 2014, Jones released Joy Comin’ with Echopark Records, a project that once again landed on the Billboard Gospel Albums chart. The album highlighted themes of hope, perseverance, and praise, further reflecting Jones’ commitment to creating music rooted in faith, encouragement, and cultural legacy.

Across his career, Brent Ray Jones has remained a respected figure in gospel music, celebrated not only for his chart achievements but also for his dedication to choir music as a vital and enduring expression of worship within the Black church.

















