Free Local Family MLK Events & Activities

Looking for Indy Free & Family Events? Here are Several

Indianapolis is offering several free, family-friendly activities to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 19. Residents can enjoy free ice skating at Morris Bicentennial Plaza’s Elevance Health Rink from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., including skate rental and parking, though advance reservations are encouraged.

Many cultural institutions will also offer free admission. The Eiteljorg Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with performances, art activities, a documentary screening, and the final day of “Jingle Rails,” while accepting donations for Gleaners Food Bank. Other White River State Park attractions offering free admission include the Indiana State Museum, IMAX Theater, Indianapolis Zoo, NCAA Hall of Champions, and the Indiana Historical Society, which will feature special programming honoring Dr. King.

Additional free opportunities include the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Newfields, which will host a full day of performances, storytelling, tours, and art-making from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Many locations encourage advance ticket reservations and community donations in honor of the holiday.

Here’s a video of the MLK Holiday

https://www.wthr.com/embeds/video/responsive/507-eeb9dd3a-d6e7-4ae6-86a2-49667809d3f5/iframe