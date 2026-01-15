3 Killed in Madison County Crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Three people died in a crash on Wednesday in Madison County.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred sometime around 4:20 p.m. on State Road 67 between North Pendleton Avenue and West Ridge Lane.

Investigators believe a black 2011 Nissan Titan was heading north on SR 67 when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon head-on.

Two people were inside the Nissan and were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. They have been identified as 64-year-old Debra Davis and 62-year-old Timmy Davis of Buford, Georgia.

The man who was driving the Jeep, identified as 41-year-old Carlos Caudill of Pendleton, was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Anderson, where he later died.

Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Department

