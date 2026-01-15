Sen. Young Expresses Concerns About American Military Involvement in Venezuela

Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young

WASHINGTON–On the Senate floor Thursday afternoon, Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young expressed concerns about the possibility of American military involvement in Venezuela.

“The President and members of his national security team have openly stated that the United States now “runs” Venezuela. And because we can’t predict the future, no one can guarantee, with certainty, that an American military presence won’t be required to stabilize the country. So, I – along with what I believe to be the majority of Hoosiers – am not prepared to commit American troops to that mission,” said Young.

Young said that any such commitment of U.S. forces in Venezuela must be subject to debate and authorization in Congress.

“Now that belief is not a new one to this situation or to this President. For over a decade and under multiple presidents, I’ve pushed for Congress to fulfill its role defined in the Constitution on matters involving the use of military force,” said Young.

He also went on to say that a drawn-out campaign in Venezuela involving American military, even if unintended, would be the opposite of President Trump’s goal of ending foreign entanglements.

“But I also make that statement with humility, understanding that world events are fluid. The world is complicated – circumstances can change. What all of us in this body should want is the opportunity to perform oversight and provide input on these critical foreign policy issues on behalf of those we represent. If we must make a decision – a very difficult decision – at some point in the future, our constituents should be able to hold us accountable for those decisions,” said Young.

Prior to this, Young pledged his support for President Trump in taking action to remove Nicolas Maduro from power.

