Braun’s State of the State Gets Mixed Reaction from Lawmakers

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun’s State of the State address from Wednesday night is getting a split reaction down party lines.

Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray (R-Martinsville) said he was pleased that the governor was “highlighting Indiana’s accomplishments in economic growth, educational freedom, and responsible government in his address.”

“While other states are dealing with rampant welfare fraud, Senate Republicans continue advocating for proactive steps to ensure we run our programs with integrity and fidelity,” said Bray.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Speaker of the House Todd Huston (R-Fishers) added that Gov. Braun has overseen “strong progress and positive momentum” that’s occurring in the Hoosier state.

“It’s worth repeating that our economy is growing at a faster rate than all of our neighboring states and most of the country,” Speaker Huston said. “We’re attracting investment, jobs, and the kinds of opportunities that improve the quality of life for Hoosiers and bring more people to our state.

Huston said House Republicans want to continue the momentum, while also addressing the concerns around affordability.

On the other side of the aisle, Senate Minority Leader Shelli Yoder (D-Blommington) said while Gov. Braun talked about affordability being his top priority this year, Indiana Republicans have had plenty of time to fix that for Hoosiers.

“After 20 years of one-party control, Republicans drove Indiana into an affordability crisis and are now turning to Democratic ideas to try and get us out of it,” said Sen. Yoder.

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) also responded to the governor’s speech, saying he agrees that Hoosiers are no better off than they were a year ago, and that’s thanks to “the Braun supermajority.”

“Now that Gov. Braun is catching up to the fact that Hoosiers are struggling, he’s talking about affordable utilities and child care,” Rep. GiaQuinta said. “But his actions over the past year speak differently.”

Democrats said they’re hoping utility rate hikes, high insurance premiums, and expensive child care will be addressed in 2026.

Braun’s State of the State Gets Mixed Reaction from Lawmakers was originally published on wibc.com