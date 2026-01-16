Indiana Trooper Aaron Smith’s Killer Sentenced in Hendricks County

DANVILLE, Ind. — Eddie Jones, 20, of Missouri, was sentenced Friday in Hendricks County for killing Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith. The case drew a large turnout of law enforcement and testimony from Smith’s family.

Over 70 police officers packed the Danville courtroom for the sentencing, with even more standing in the hallway outside. Officers came from across Central Indiana, including Plainfield, Danville, Indianapolis, and Lawrence, to honor Smith and support his family.

On June 28, 2023, Trooper Smith responded to a stolen car near the I‑70 westbound on ramp at Ronald Reagan Parkway. He was killed while deploying stop sticks when Jones, driving the stolen vehicle, struck him, according to traffic camera footage.

Eddie Jones (Marion County Jail)

Hendricks County Prosecutor Loren Delp said the sentencing brought a painful sense of finality for Smith’s loved ones.

“You always want more. There isn’t a person in this world who wouldn’t,” Delp said. “I sympathize with that, but you also have to see the finality this brings for the family.”

Delp also spoke about Smith’s actions on the day he was killed, noting he was mentoring a young man who had joined him for a ride-along and hoped to become a police officer one day.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that the actions Trooper Smith took on June 28 were aimed at keeping that young man safe,” Delp said.

After the sentencing, Smith’s father, Garry, told reporters his son devoted his life to public service.

“He served with his heart. Even off duty, he gave so much to the public,” he said. “It is a great loss not only for the ISP but for our family.”

Delp said she reviewed the evidence and rejected any suggestion that Smith’s death was accidental.

“I’m deeply trying to find peace with it and forgive. Forgiveness is coming. It’s not easy,” Garry said.

He remembered Smith as an officer who loved the job and treated everyone with respect.

“Aaron loved being a policeman. He lived it honestly and treated everybody with respect,” he added. “As his dad, I’m proud of him and I miss him every day.”

Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott wants the public to focus on Smith’s legacy.

“I want everybody to remember why we’re here today,” Scott said. “To honor Trooper Aaron Smith’s dedication—to his faith, his family, his friends, his community, and the Indiana State Police.”

Indiana Trooper Aaron Smith’s Killer Sentenced in Hendricks County was originally published on wibc.com