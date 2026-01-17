Listen Live
Close
Local

5 Children, 2 Adults Involved in Crash on I-465 on Indy's West Side

5 Children, 2 Adults Involved in Crash on I-465 on Indy’s West Side

Indiana State Police said a crash Friday on the west side of Indianapolis left five kids and two adults with injuries.

Published on January 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — Two adults and five children were injured in a crash on I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis on Friday.

The crash happened just after 12:50 p.m. in the northbound lanes between the interchanges for Sam Jones Expressway and U.S. 40/Washington Street. Indiana State Police said a box truck and an SUV were involved.

Related Stories

According to Sgt. John Perrine, seven people in total were injured in the crash: five children and two adults. They were all taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

The crash caused the exit ramp onto I-465 southbound to be closed for about two hours.

Indiana State Police is investigating the incident.

5 Children, 2 Adults Involved in Crash on I-465 on Indy’s West Side was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close