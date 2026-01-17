Gary Pitches 3 Renderings for Potential Chicago Bears Stadium Sites

GARY, Ind. — The city of Gary, Indiana, has unveiled three different renderings of potential sites for a new Chicago Bears stadium.

On Friday, city officials announced the three possibilities, which include 145 acres at Buffington Harbor waterfront next to Gary Chicago International Airport, 400 acres at the West End Entertainment District, and 760 acres at Miller Beach near Indiana Dunes.

Mayor of Gary Eddie Melton said the Bears would have the support of local, county, and state leaders if they made the move to northwest Indiana. He also believes the city is in a better spot now to hold an NFL team than it was 30 years ago.

“Back in 1994, the Chicago Bears saw potential in Gary, and we have never forgotten that vote of confidence,” Melton said. “Gary’s proposal gives the Bears the tax certainty and stability that the organization says is key to success.”

The announcement from Gary comes in the same week that Senate Republicans have discussed a bill that would establish a northwest Indiana stadium authority. Indiana state Sen. Ryan Mishler of Mishawaka is the primary author of Senate Bill 27.

“Senate Bill 27 sets a framework as we continue discussions throughout the rest of the legislative session on the possibility of bringing the Bears to northwest Indiana,” Sen. Mishler said.

During his State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Mike Braun said he is still working to bring the Chicago Bears to Indiana for a new stadium. He told WIBC’s Tony Katz on Thursday that discussions between him and Bears ownership are “serious.”

The area that the Bears have long considered for a new stadium in Illinois is in Arlington Heights, just northwest of Chicago. However, talks between the team’s owners, the city of Chicago, and the state of Illinois have hit a roadblock, which has led the team to consider Indiana as a potential replacement for Soldier Field.

State Sen. Rodney Pol from Porter County told WISH-TV on Friday that he’s supportive of SB 27 and bringing the Chicago franchise to his area.

“Obviously, we have to make the dollars make sense,” Sen. Pol said. We’re all very excited about this, but we do not want to burden the taxpayer with this.”

Sen. Pol mentioned new jobs and businesses as reasons for supporting a move by the Bears to northwest Indiana.

Other than Gary, Pol believes Hammond and even Portage are potential locations for the Bears to relocate to.

