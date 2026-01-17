HBCU Archives Coming To The NMAAHC

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is officially launching a new exhibit that highlights the deep archival collections of historically Black colleges and universities. Titled “At the Vanguard: Making and Saving History at HBCUs,” the exhibition opened Friday, January 16, and is scheduled to run through July 19. Visitors have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of artifacts, artwork, and historical documents sourced from five major institutions: Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, Jackson State University, Texas Southern University, and Tuskegee University.

The name of the exhibit reflects the central role these institutions have played in documenting Black history. The collection is organized into three specific themes that focus on student activism, Black scholarship, and the preservation of the arts. Shanita Brackett, the acting director for NMAAHC, noted that the exhibition serves as a tribute to the legacy of HBCUs as cultural and educational powerhouses. She emphasized that these collections showcase the depth of Black intellectual excellence and reinforce the vital part HBCUs play in shaping the American narrative.

A significant portion of the exhibition focuses on the history of student led movements. Footage and documents highlight how HBCU students were instrumental in national efforts for Civil Rights and Black Power. This includes their involvement with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, the response to the Jackson State Killings, and the 1968 student uprisings at Tuskegee. These archives provide a raw look at the courage and organization found on these campuses during pivotal moments in history.

The curated collection features over 100 objects that demonstrate the academic and artistic reach of these schools. Highlights include first editions of celebrated author Margaret Walker’s novel “Jubilee” and her poetry collection “For My People.” The exhibit also displays Tuskegee Institute pottery and scientific journals from the school’s researchers. One of the most anticipated pieces is a rare color video of George Washington Carver, offering a unique visual connection to one of the most famous figures in Black scientific history.

