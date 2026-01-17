Listen Live
Close
Music

Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 1/17/26)

Brent Jones and His Choir Army Sits Atop #1 with "Praise In The Choir Stand"

Published on January 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  1. Praise In The Choir Stand – Brent Jones
  2. Promises – Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers
  3. When I Think – Ricky Dillard
  4. Church Parking Lot – Otis Kemp ft. Tasha Page-Lockhart
  5. Grateful by Dante Bowe f/Fridayy
  6. Better Afterwhile by Donnie McClurkin
  7. Never Shall Forget by Jermaine Dolly
  8. Church by Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/John Legend
  9. The Light by Jor’Dan Armstrong
  10. On The Way by Adia
  11. Do It Again by James Grear & Company f/Darrell Walls
  12. Still by Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts
  13. Nobody But Jesus by Josh Copeland
  14. Turn It Around by Pastor Mike Jr.
  15. Proverbs 3 by Todd Dulaney
  16. Mercy Endureth by EJ Fields
  17. Live Breathe Fight by Tamela Mann
  18. Blessings by Tanya Nolan
  19. In The Room by James Fortune
  20. God Did It by Kenny Lewis & One Voice

Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts (Week of 1/17/26) was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close