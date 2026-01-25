In continued celebration of the life and enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen by Alicia Keys will host a special activation titled “Legends of Gospel Week.”

The tribute honors trailblazing gospel artists and faith leaders whose voices, artistry, and messages have inspired generations and fueled social change through music.

Hobbs is widely known for his gospel rendition of Luther Vandross’ classic “So Amazing,” his soulful collaboration with Michael McDonald on “Everyday,” and his 2007 signature song “He’s Able.” His current radio single, “Hallelujah to the King” (HeartArt Music / Tyscot Worship), is being sung by praise teams around the world and continues to gain momentum at gospel radio.

VETERAN GOSPEL VOCALIST

DARWIN HOBBS

HONORED ON BROADWAY

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2026

AT THE SHUBERT THEATRE

In continued celebration of the life and enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen by Alicia Keys will host a special activation titled “Legends of Gospel Week.” The tribute honors trailblazing gospel artists and faith leaders whose voices, artistry, and messages have inspired generations and fueled social change through music.



On this past Wednesday, January 21, 2026, veteran recording artist and worship leader Darwin Hobbs was honored alongside Rev. Dr. A.R. Bernard, pastor of New York City’s influential Christian Cultural Center. The event will be hosted by Meta Washington, on-air personality for SiriusXM’s Kirk Franklin’s Praise Channel 64.



Hobbs is widely known for his gospel rendition of Luther Vandross’ classic “So Amazing,” his soulful collaboration with Michael McDonald on “Everyday,” and his 2007 signature song “He’s Able.” His current radio single, “Hallelujah to the King” (HeartArt Music / Tyscot Worship), is being sung by praise teams around the world and continues to gain momentum at gospel radio.



Here’s a video of Halleluiah to the King. Click link

https://youtu.be/SJfov-T7sOg?si=yOO1-XJmMST403KM













