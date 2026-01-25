Listen Live
Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

SNLG Song of the Night

Published on January 24, 2026

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Dr. Leonard Scott Stops By Praise Detroit

Bishop Leonard Scott, known as the Hymns Professor, leads a rousing, hand-clapping, foot-stomping singalong on this invigorating track. The medley weaves together the classic hymns “There Is Power in the Blood,” “O the Blood of Jesus,” and “O Lord, Send the Power.” Rising producer Jeffrey Thomas II infuses the arrangement with an infectious vintage spirit while giving it a fresh, modern edge. Recorded live at New Way Church in Indianapolis, Indiana, the powerhouse choir thunders behind Scott as his commanding tenor flashes like lightning. Featuring Scott’s wife on piano alongside seasoned musicians on bass, drums, and organ, the performance surges with life—an electrifying declaration of faith that pulses with sustaining power.

