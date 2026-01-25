Casey J Releases 1st Song in 3 Years “Song of My Life”

The exhilarating, guitar-driven declaration of faith shines with tribal percussion, Celtic-inspired rhythms, and the unmistakable energy of a Sunday morning worship service. Casey J’s signature tone glides effortlessly over the melody, boldly proclaiming the Good News as a dynamic praise team of singers and musicians supports her throughout the track.

Renowned recording artist and worship leader Casey J has a powerful new song to share. The Southern-bred songstress lifts her voice in a fresh anthem of praise with “Song of My Life” (Casey J LLC / Tyscot). The exhilarating, guitar-driven declaration of faith shines with tribal percussion, Celtic-inspired rhythms, and the unmistakable energy of a Sunday morning worship service. Casey J’s signature tone glides effortlessly over the melody, boldly proclaiming the Good News as a dynamic praise team of singers and musicians supports her throughout the track.

“Song of My Life” serves as the foundation for Casey J’s forthcoming album, The Stories We Sing, produced by Grammy® Award–winning producer Aaron Lindsey, whose credits include gold-certified projects with Marvin Sapp, Israel Houghton, and more.

Here’s a video of Casey J’s Song of My Life

Over the past decade, Casey J has carved out a distinctive lane in worship music, crafting a sound that blends traditional Americana influences with Pentecostal worship stylings. This unique fusion has earned the former elementary school teacher two Billboard Gospel Airplay No. 1 hits. “Fill Me Up” topped the chart for 14 weeks in 2014 and remained on the chart for an impressive 51 weeks, while “I’m Yours” held the No. 1 spot for five weeks and spent 44 weeks on the survey. Her sophomore album, The Gathering, further solidified her impact, featuring the Billboard Gospel Airplay Top Ten single “If God / Nothing but the Blood” in 2018.

Here’s a video of one of her earlier hits.