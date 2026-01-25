TODD DULANEY OPENS THE BASEBALL LEGENDS TRAINING FACILITY

Baseball Legends Training Facility officially broke ground in October 2025, opening the door for young athletes across the Midwest and beyond to learn, grow, and develop into elite competitors.

Baseball Legends Training Facility officially broke ground in October 2025, opening the door for young athletes across the Midwest and beyond to learn, grow, and develop into elite competitors. Founded by Todd Dulaney—a former New York Mets professional baseball player and internationally renowned, GRAMMY® Award–nominated recording artist—the facility represents a powerful intersection of purpose, passion, and performance.



At the height of his athletic career, Dulaney stepped away from professional baseball to answer a higher calling in Gospel music. He went on to excel in the music industry, all while maintaining a deep love for the game that shaped him. Over the years, he has consistently partnered with Christian leaders and organizations within the baseball community, using the sport as a platform to inspire and unite.

That lifelong fusion of faith and athletics has now come to life through the Baseball Legends Training Facility. Dedicated to developing the next generation of elite baseball players, BLF combines top-tier training with character-building principles rooted in faith. The facility exists to uplift, empower, and inspire young athletes to persevere—on and off the field.

