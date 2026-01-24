Listen Live
Severe Winter Storm Makes Way to Indiana

NWS: Central Indiana is projected to get up to 10 inches of snow, while further south, Hoosiers could get a foot of snow.

Published on January 24, 2026

Current image: National Weather Service

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers brace for a severe winter storm that begins with heavy snowfall Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service is predicting 6 to 10 inches of snow in the central and northwest regions. There could be up to 12 inches of snow in southern Indiana.

The snow will likely create slippery roads and hazardous travel. The road conditions are expected to be the worst early Sunday.

Wind chill values on Saturday night will be below zero at times.

