Closings and Delays 1-26-26

Published on January 25, 2026

  • Schools and daycares closed for e-learning or no classes on Monday.
  • Businesses, libraries, and government offices shuttered across the state.
  • Community events, activities, and services canceled or moved online.
WIBC School Closings and Delays
Source: WIBC
  • A Children’s Habitat Closed
  • ABC Stewart Montessori School Closed
  • Abilities Services Inc-Crawfordsville Closed Monday
  • Abilities Services Inc-Frankfort Closed Monday
  • Acacia Academy-Kokomo Closed
  • Academy of Learning Closed Monday
  • ACE Prep Academy Charter School Closed Monday
  • Advent Lutheran Church-Zionsville No Classes or Activities
  • Adventures Child Care & Learning Center Closed
  • Alexandria Church of the Nazarene Activities Canceled
  • Alexandria Community School Corporation E-Learning
  • Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771 Closed
  • All God’s Children Preschool Closed
  • Amcor Rigid Packaging Closed – A Shift and C Shift Cancelled
  • Anderson Christian School Closed
  • Anderson City Court Closed
  • Anderson Community School Corporation E-Learning
  • Anderson Preparatory Academy E-Learning
  • Anderson Public Library Closed on Sunday & Monday
  • Andrew J Brown Academy E-Learning
  • Apogee School for the Gifted E-Learning
  • Area 30 Career Center-Greencastle E-Learning
  • ArtMix Closed
  • Attica Consolidated School Corp E-Learning
  • Autism Companion Services Closed Mon – No services any location
  • Aveda Fredric’s Institute Closed Monday
  • Avon Community School Corporation E-Learning
  • Avon Public Library Closed
  • Avon United Methodist Church Play-N-Share Closed Monday
  • Avondale Meadows Academy Closed Monday
  • Avondale Meadows Middle School Closed Monday
  • Ball State University Mon classes online – Nonessential workers remote.
  • Banjo Corporation 3rd Shift Canceled
  • Bartholomew County Public Library Closed
  • Beech Grove City Schools E-Learning
  • Beginnings Preschool & Child Care No Classes or Activities – Preschool Closed
  • Believe Circle City HS School Closed
  • Bethany Early Learning Ministry Closed Monday
  • Beth-El Zedeck Early Childhood Center Closed
  • Bishop Chatard High School E-Learning
  • Blackford County Schools E-Learning
  • Bloomfield School District Synchronous E-Learning
  • Blue River Valley School Corp Synchronous Learning
  • Bluff Creek Christian Church Online Services Only
  • Boone County Senior Services No Transportation
  • Bosma Enterprises Facilities Closed
  • Boys & Girls Club of Indpls Closed Monday
  • Bradley United Methodist Church Office Closed
  • Brandywine Community Church Online Services Only 9:30a & 11a
  • Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School Closed Monday
  • Brookville Road Community Church Activities Canceled
  • Brown County School Corporation E-Learning
  • Brownsburg Community School Corporation Closed
  • Brownsburg Public Library Closed
  • Brownstown Central Community Schools Closed
  • Burge Terrace Christian School E-Learning
  • Burris Lab School-Muncie Virtual Learning – Teachers will msg expectations
  • Butler University Online Services Only – Essential Personnel Only
  • Cardinal Ritter High School E-Learning
  • Carlucci Rec & Aquatic Ctr Opening at 12:00 PM
  • Carmel Clay Schools Building Closed, e-Learning
  • Carmel Montessori School Closed
  • Carmel United Methodist Church Closed Sunday, Online Worship Only
  • Carmel-Clay Library Closed
  • Carroll Consolidated School Corporation Virtual Learning
  • Caston School Corporation Closed
  • Cathedral High School E-Learning
  • Center Grove Comm School Corp E-Learning
  • Center Grove Montessori Closed
  • Center Township Trustee’s Office Activities Canceled
  • Central Catholic School-Indianapolis Asynchronous E-Learning Mon
  • Central Christian Academy E-Learning. No On-Site Events thru Mon PM
  • Central Nine Career Center E-Learning
  • Chapel Hill Christian School No Classes or Activities
  • Charity Child Care Closed Monday
  • Charlene’s Angels Adult Day Center Closed
  • Charles A Beard School Corporation Closed
  • Children of Hope Preschool Closed
  • Children’s Circle of Second Presbyterian Closed Monday
  • Children’s Learning Program Closed
  • Children’s Village-Indianapolis Closed Monday
  • Christ Community Church Closed
  • Christ Temple Anderson No AM Services
  • Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly No AM Services
  • Christ UMC Preschool-Westfield Closed
  • Christel House Academy E-Learning
  • Christel House DORS E-Learning
  • Circle City Prep Closed
  • Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp Synchronous Learning – CPCSC Closed Mon
  • Clinton Central School Corporation E-Learning
  • Clinton Prairie School Corporation Live Remote Teaching
  • Cloverdale Community Schools E-Learning
  • Coatesville-Clay Twp Public Library Closed
  • Community Montessori School of Fishers Closed
  • Congregation Beth-El Zedeck Closed – Building Closed
  • Connection Pointe Christian Church Building Closed
  • Cornerstone Lutheran at Eagle Creek Closed
  • Cornerstone Lutheran Preschool-Carmel Closed
  • Covenant Christian High School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Covington Community School Corp Closed
  • Cowan Community School Corporation Closed
  • Crawfordsville Community Schools Closed
  • Crawfordsville Dist. Public Library Closed Monday
  • Creative Kids Child Care LLC Closed
  • Creme de la Creme of Fishers Closed
  • Cross Street Christian School E-Learning
  • Crossing School-Anderson E-Learning
  • Crossing School-Frankfort Closed
  • Crossing School-Lafayette Closed
  • Crossing School-Muncie E-Learning
  • Daleville Community Schools E-Learning
  • Damar ABA-Decatur Closed
  • Damar ABA-Fall Creek Closed
  • Damar Charter Academy E-Learning
  • Damien Center Closed Monday
  • Danville Community School Corporation E-Learning
  • DASI Kids Closed Monday
  • Daystar Childcare Closed Monday
  • Decatur County Community Schools No Classes or Activities
  • Delaware Community School Corporation Closed
  • Delphi Community School Corporation Closed
  • Discovery Days Preschool Closed
  • Drexel Gardens Christian Church Closed
  • Dynamic Minds Academy Closed Monday
  • e91 Early Learning Ministry Closed
  • Earlham College Closed Monday
  • East 91st Street Christian Church Closed
  • Eastbrook Community School Corp E-Learning
  • Eastern Hancock Co Schools Closed
  • Eastern Howard School Corp E-Learning
  • Edinburgh Community School Corp E-Learning
  • Edison School of the Arts E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Education Depot Both locations closed Monday
  • Eiteljorg Museum Reopening Tuesday
  • El-Bethel Baptist Church Activities Canceled – No Sun Services
  • Elwood Community School Corporation E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Elwood First United Methodist Church Activities Canceled through Mon
  • Elwood Public Library Closed Monday
  • Eminence Comm School Corp E-Learning
  • Emler Swim School No Monday AM classes
  • Emma Donnan Elementary & Middle School E-Learning
  • Encore Lifestyle & Enrichment Center Senior Ctr & Tipton Co. Public Transit closed
  • Enlace Academy Closed
  • Eye Surgeons of Indiana Offices Closed – except Lafayette
  • Father’s House, The Closed Sat & Sun – Activities Canceled
  • Fayette County School Corp Closed
  • First Baptist Church Greensburg Closed
  • First Christian Church-Martinsville Online Services Only
  • Fishers Art Center Closed Monday
  • Fishers Christian Academy Closed
  • Fishers Pediatric Dentistry Closed
  • Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp E-Learning
  • Fortune Academy Closed
  • Frankfort Community Schools Closed
  • Franklin Active Adult Center Closed Monday
  • Franklin Community School Corp E-Learning
  • Frankton Community Library Closed Monday
  • Frankton-Lapel Community Schools E-Learning
  • Frontier School Corporation Virtual Learning
  • Gatorade Indianapolis Shutdown 2nd & 3rd shift Sun – Reopen 1st Shift Mon
  • Geist Jazzercise No Morning Classes
  • Geist Montessori Academy Closed
  • GEO Next Generation Academy Closed Monday
  • Girls in STEM Academy E-Learning
  • Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Inc Closed Monay
  • Global Prep Academy at Riverside 44 No Classes or Activities
  • Good Shepherd UMCLLCM Closed Monday
  • Goodwill Commercial Svcs 38th Closed
  • Grace UMC-FranklinActivities Canceled – No groups
  • Gray Road Christian School No Classes or Activities
  • Greencastle Comm School Corp E-Learning
  • Greenfield Central Comm Schools E-Learning
  • Greensburg Community Schools E-Learning
  • Greentown Public Library Closed
  • Greenwood Christian Academy Closed
  • Greenwood Christian Church Closed
  • Greenwood Christian School Closed
  • Greenwood Christian School & Child Care Closed
  • Greenwood Community School Corp E-Learning
  • Grow Cart Delivery Online Services Only – Campus is closed Sunday
  • Guerin Catholic High School Closed
  • GVPLA-Phalen Remote Learning
  • Hachette Book Group USA Closed Monday
  • Hamilton County Government Offices & courts closed Mon
  • Hamilton East Public Library Closed
  • Hamilton Heights School Corp Closed
  • Hamilton SE Schools E-Learning
  • Hancock County Public Library Closed
  • Hazelbaker Library Closed Monday
  • Heartland Career Center-Wabash Synchronous e-Learning
  • Heather Hills Baptist Church No Sun Activities – Livestream/Zoom Only
  • Hendricks Co Washington Twp Closed Monday
  • Hendricks County Courts Closed
  • Hendricks County Senior Services Closed
  • Hendricks Power Cooperative Legislative Breakfast Canceled
  • Heritage Christian School Closed
  • Heritage Hall Christian School No Classes, Daycare or Activities Mon
  • Heritage Place of Indianapolis Inc. No Classes or Activities
  • Herron High School E-Learning
  • Herron Preparatory Academy E-Learning
  • Herron-Riverside High School E-Learning
  • Hindu Temple of Central Indiana Closed. No AM/PM Services
  • Holy Angels Catholic School E-Learning
  • Holy Cross Lutheran School Closed Monday
  • Holy Spirit School 10th St E-Learning
  • Hondros College of Nursing E-Learning – Lecture on Teams
  • Hoosier Hills Food Bank Closed Monday
  • Hope Academy Asynchronous E-Learning
  • Horizon Christian School E-Learning
  • Hussey-Mayfield Library Whitestown Closed
  • Hussey-Mayfield Library Zionsville Closed
  • ICAP Head Start-Hancock County Closed
  • ICAP Head Start-Henry County Closed
  • ICAP Head Start-Rush County Closed
  • Imagination Station Childcare & Preschool Closed
  • Independence Academy E-Learning – no afterschool activities
  • Independent Federal Credit Union Opening 3 Hrs late – Open 12-5
  • Indiana Christian Academy E-Learning
  • Indiana Math & Science Academy-West E-Learning
  • Indiana Math & Science Academy North E-Learning
  • Indiana School for the Blind & VI E-Learning Monday
  • Indiana School for the Deaf E-Learning
  • Indiana State Museum Closed
  • Indiana University East E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Indiana University-Kokomo Virtual Learning. Essential personnel only.
  • Indianapolis Art Center Closed Monday
  • Indianapolis Children’s Choir No Mon rehearsals any location
  • Indianapolis City Offices Closed
  • Indianapolis Junior Academy E-Learning
  • Indianapolis Liberation CenterStore Closed, – No Programming
  • Indianapolis Metropolitan High School Closed
  • Indianapolis Public Library Closed Monday
  • Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra No ISO concert Mon – MYO now on Feb 8
  • Indianapolis Zoo-White River Gardens Closed Sunday & Monday
  • Inspire Academy E-Learning
  • Interchurch Food Pantry Closed Monday
  • International Montessori School Inc. Closed
  • International School of Indiana Closed
  • Irvington 1st Baptist Church No AM Services – No Morning Service
  • Irvington Community School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs – Monday
  • IUOE Local 103 No Apprenticeship & Trainiing
  • Ivy Tech Hamilton Co Offices will be open virtually
  • Ivy Tech-Greencastle Mon virtual plan – Students see email for info
  • J. Everett Light Career Center 24 Closed
  • Jay School Corp Closed
  • Jennings County Schools Virtual Learning
  • John Boner Neighborhood Centers Closed Monday
  • JRPLA-Phalen Remote Learning
  • JWM Neurology All offices closed
  • Kiddie Kingdom Christian Academy Closed Monday
  • Kids Place Early Learning Childcare Closed
  • Kidscape Learning Center Closed
  • Kingdom Kids Childcare Closed
  • KIPP Indy Public Schools Synchronous Learning
  • Kokomo School Corporation E-Learning
  • Lafayette School Corporation Closed
  • Lakeview Christian School-Grant Co E-Learning
  • Lakeview ChurchLCP Childcare Closed
  • Lawrence Co Independent Schools Synchronous E-Learning
  • Lawrence Township MSD E-Learning
  • Lebanon Community School Corp. E-Learning
  • Lebanon Presbyterian Preschool Ministry Closed
  • Legacy Bible Church Closed
  • Legacy Christian School Closed
  • Lewis Cass Schools Virtual Learning
  • Liberty Grove Schools No Classes or Activities Monday
  • Liberty Kids Preschool & Kindergarten Closed Monday
  • Liberty Perry Comm Schools E-Learning
  • Life Pointe Nazarene-Mooresville Activities Canceled – No AM or PM classes
  • Light & Life Free Methodist Church-Avon No Activities – No Food pantry Mon
  • Lighthouse Christian Academy Closed
  • Lindner Learning Center, Inc. All Monday Sessions Canceled
  • Linwood Christian Church-Indpls All Mon Activities Canceled
  • Little Learners Early Childhood Center Closed
  • Logansport Comm School Corp E-Learning
  • Lumen Christi Catholic School No Classes or Activities
  • Lutheran High School Closed Monday
  • Maconaquah School Corp. Virtual Learning, Day Care Open, No Preschool
  • Madison-Grant United School Corp E-Learning
  • Marian University E-Learning
  • Marion County Clerk’s Office Closed Monday – Election Board Closed
  • Warren Twp. Small Claims Court Closed
  • Marion County Superior & Circuit Courts Closed
  • Marion Public Library Closed Monday
  • Martinsville Church of the Firstborn No AM Services
  • Martinsville Schools MSD E-Learning
  • Matchbook Learning No Classes or Activities
  • Mays Community Academy E-Learning
  • Meals On Wheels Inc Serving Indpls Area Closed – No meal deliveries on Mon
  • Meals On Wheels of Hamilton County No Meal Delivery
  • Meals On Wheels of Hendricks Co Closed – No deliveries
  • Midwest Academy of Carmel Closed Monday
  • Midwest Bartenders School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mill Creek Community School Corp. Closed
  • Mini Blessings Childcare Ministry No Classes or Activities
  • Mississinewa Community Schools E-Learning
  • Mitchell Community Public Library Closed
  • Mitchell Community Schools Synchronous Learning
  • Monroe Central School Corp. Virtual Learning
  • Monroe Co Community Schools Closed, No eLearning
  • Monroe-Gregg School District E-Learning
  • Mooresville Christian Academy Closed
  • Mooresville Consolidated Schools E-Learning
  • Mooresville Public Library Closed Monday
  • MSD of Decatur Township E-Learning asynchronous
  • MSD of Wabash County E-Learning
  • MSD of Warren County Closed
  • Mt Bethel Christian Academy Closed
  • Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church No activities Jan 26-31
  • Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp (Hancock )E-Learning
  • MTI School of Knowledge Monday E Learning
  • Muncie Community Schools Closed
  • Mursix Corp Closed – Sun 2nd Shift & Mon 1st Shift
  • Nettle Creek School Corp. E-Learning – Monday
  • New Beginnings Fellowship Church Building Closed, No Meetings/Rehearsals
  • New Castle Comm. School Corp. Virtual Learning
  • New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church No AM Services – No Sunday Services
  • New Life Christian Fellowship Fortville No PM Services – No Youth Group
  • New Palestine Comm. Schools Virtual Learning
  • Next Step School of Dance No Classes or Activities
  • Nine13sports Closed – Sports and Logistics
  • Nineveh Hensley Jackson Schools E-Learning
  • Noah’s Ark Christian Child Care Closed
  • Noble of Indiana All locations Closed Monday
  • North Central Parke Schools E-Learning
  • North Miami Community Schools Virtual Learning
  • North Montgomery Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
  • North Putnam Community Schools E-Learning
  • North West Hendricks School Corp E-Learning
  • North White School Corp. Closed
  • Northminister Presbyterian Church Closed
  • Northwestern School Corp-Howard Co E-Learning
  • Oak Hill United School Corp E-Learning
  • One Christian Church Greenwood Online Services Only
  • Opportunity Day Preschool Closed
  • Options Schools-Noblesville E-Learning
  • Options Schools-Westfield E-Learning
  • Options Schools ABA Fishers E-Learning
  • Orchard School Activities Canceled
  • Our Lady of Greenwood School Closed
  • Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School E-Learning
  • Outlook Christian Preschool /ASC Closed
  • Outside the Box Inc Activities Canceled – All locations closed Mon
  • Paramount Brookside E-Learning
  • Paramount Cottage Home E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Paramount Englewood E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Park Place Church of God-Anderson Daycare closed
  • Park Tudor School Closed
  • Paul Mitchell The School Indianapolis No Classes or Activities
  • Pebble Brook Preschool Closed Monday
  • Pendleton Christian Church Preschool Closed
  • Pendleton Community Public Library Closed
  • Perry Township Government Center Closed
  • Perry Township MSD E-Learning
  • Perry Township Small Claims Court Closed
  • Peru Community SchoolsSynchronous Learning
  • Phalen Leadership Academy @ 93 Remote Learning
  • Phalen Leadership Academy @ IPS 103 Remote Learning
  • Pike Township MSD Closed
  • Pioneer Regional School Corp. Synchronous Learning
  • PLA48-Louis B Russell Remote Learning
  • Plainfield Christian Church Preschool Closed
  • Plainfield Community School Corp. Closed
  • Plainfield Public Library Closed
  • Polly Panda Preschool Closed
  • PrimeLife Enrichment Closed
  • Prince of Peace Lutheran School Closed
  • Professional Police Officers Credit Union Closed
  • Promise Land Day Care-Anderson Closed Monday
  • Purdue Polytechnic High School E-Learning
  • Purpose of Life Academy Closed Monday
  • Putnam Co Head Start Closed
  • Randolph Central School Corp. Closed
  • Randolph Eastern School Corp Closed
  • Randolph Southern School Corp Closed
  • Ready Set Grow Closed
  • Realife STEAM Academy Closed
  • Richland-Bean Blossom Comm. School Corp. Closed.Synchronous Learning
  • Richmond Community Schools E-Learning – Self-paced instruction
  • Rise Learning Center E-Learning
  • Rising Star Childcare Academy Closed
  • Roncalli High School E-Learning
  • Rooted School Indianapolis E-Learning
  • Rossville Cons. School District Virtual Learning
  • Rush Co Senior Citizens Ctr Activities Canceled
  • Rush County Schools E-Learning
  • Saint Anthony Catholic School E-Learning
  • Scecina Memorial High School E-Learning
  • School for Community Learning Closed
  • Second Presbyterian Church Closed
  • SENSE Charter School Corporation E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Seven Oaks Classical School Closed
  • Shakamak Schools MSD E-Learning
  • Shalom Health Care Center Closed
  • Shares Inc Closed – WAP LLC & Shares Inc All locations
  • Shelbyville Central Schools E-Learning
  • Shelbyville Community Church Closed
  • Shepherd Community Center E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Sheridan Community Schools Closed
  • Shining Stars Child Care Academy Closed Monday
  • Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging No 1st Shift – 2nd shift pending
  • Small Small World Daycare Closed
  • South Madison Community School Corp. Closed
  • South Montgomery Comm. School Corp. Closed
  • South Putnam Comm. Schools Synchronous E-Learning
  • South Ripley Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
  • Southeast Fountain School Corp. Closed
  • Southland Community Churchoffice & TLZ preschool closed Mon
  • Southminister PresbyterianLoving Hearts Learning Place closed Mon
  • Southwestern Con. Schools of Shelby Co. Closed
  • Spectrum Brands Noblesville Plant Closed Monday
  • Speedway Christian Church Activities Canceled
  • Speedway Moose 500 Lodge Activities Canceled – Closed thru Monday
  • Speedway Public Schools Closed
  • Spencer-Owen Community Schools E-Learning
  • Spirit of Life ChurchChurch & Victory Academy Preschool Closed
  • Springville Community AcademyClosed – Little Hornets Preschool Closed
  • SRAM LLC Closed
  • St Barnabas Catholic School E-Learning
  • St Basil Food Pantry Carmel Closed
  • St Christopher SchoolE-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • St Joan of Arc Indpls. Closed
  • St John’s United Church of Christ No Sun Service – Office closed Mon
  • St Jude Catholic School Closed Monday
  • St Lawrence School E-Learning
  • St Louis de Montfort School E-Learning
  • St Luke School Closed Monday
  • St Luke’s United Methodist Church Closed Monday
  • St Malachy School E-Learning
  • St Maria Goretti Parish Catholic School E-Learning
  • St Marys School-Greensburg E-Learning
  • St Matthew Comm PreschoolWest & Main Campuses closed
  • St Michael-St Gabriel Archangels E-Learning
  • St Monica Catholic School E-Learning
  • St Paul’s Episcopal Church No AM Services/Activities Sun
  • St Peter’s Lutheran School E-Learning
  • St Philip Neri Catholic School E-Learning
  • St Pius X Catholic School E-Learning
  • St Stephen’s Lutheran Church Closed – No Services
  • St Susanna School Closed
  • St Vincent de Paul Food Pantry-Brown Co Closed
  • St Vincent DePaul Distribution Center Closed
  • St Vincent DePaul Food Pantry Closed
  • St. Michael Catholic School-Muncie E-Learning
  • St Paul Catholic School-Marion Closed
  • Sts Joan of Arc & Patrick School-KokomoGr2-8 Virtual Learn – GrPS-1 learn
  • Summit Salon Academy Closed Monday – Anderson Campus
  • Swofford Dermatology Center Closed Monday
  • Sycamore School No Classes or Activities
  • Tabernacle Christian School-Martinsville Closed
  • TangramPennwood bldg & Clinic Services Closed
  • Taylor Community School Corp. Closed
  • Teddy Bear Day Care-Brownsburg Closed
  • Teddy Bear Day Care-E 65th St Closed
  • The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Closed
  • The Excel Center – Anderson Closed Monday
  • The Excel Center – Shelbyville Closed
  • The Excel Center Muncie Closed
  • The Excel Center-Bartholomew Co Closed – No Classes on Mon
  • The Excel Center-Decatur Closed Monday
  • The Excel Center-Grant Co Closed
  • The Excel Center-Kokomo Closed
  • The Excel Center-Lafayette Closed
  • The Excel Center-Meadows Closed
  • The Excel Center-Michigan St Closed – No School Mon
  • The Excel Center-Noblesville Closed
  • The Excel Center-Richmond Closed
  • The Excel Center-Shadeland Closed – No School Mon
  • The Excel Center-University Heights Closed
  • The Excel Center-West Closed
  • The Match HS & Career Ctr Synchronous E-Learning
  • The Nature School of Central Indiana E-Learning – No Preschool
  • Oaks Academy Closed
  • The Path School E-Learning
  • The Philippine Cultural Comm Ctr Activities Canceled
  • Thermal Structures Closed
  • Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School No Classes or Activities
  • Thrive Preschool Closed
  • Tindley Accelerated Schools E-Learning Monday
  • Tippecanoe School Corporation Closed
  • Tipton Community School Corp. E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Tipton County Public Library Online Services Only
  • Town of Plainfield Opening at 12:00 PM
  • Traders Point Christian Schools Closed
  • Train Up a Child Daycare Closed
  • Tri Central Community Schools E-Learning
  • Trinity Christian School E-Learning – Child Care Closed
  • Trinity Free Clinic-Carmel Closed Monday
  • Trinity Lutheran School Closed, Children’s Care Closed
  • Triton Central Schools E-Learning
  • Turning Point Schools Closed
  • U.S. District Court-Southern District of IN Closed Monday
  • University Heights UM Children’s Center Closed
  • University United Methodist Church No AM Services
  • Venture Christian Preschool Closed
  • Very Early Childhood Education Center No Classes or Activities
  • Vet Tech Institute of Indiana Closed Monday
  • Veteran Health Indiana No B’ton, Terre Haute, Shelbyville, Wakeman Clinic
  • Victory College Prep Closed Monday
  • Village Roots Collective Closed Monday
  • Vincennes Aviation Technology Center Closed Mon. No Classes or Activities
  • Vision Academy @ Riverside Closed Monday
  • Warren Township MSDE-Learning
  • Washington Township MSDE-Learning
  • Washington Twp Gov’t Center – Trustee’s Office Closed
  • Wayne Township Schools Closed
  • Wes-Del Community Schools E-Learning
  • West Lafayette Comm Schools Closed Monday
  • Western Boone Co Community School Corp E-Learning
  • Western School Corp Synchronous Learning
  • Western Wayne Schools Closed
  • Westfield Public Library Closed – Monday
  • Westfield Washington Schools E-Learning Day – ELC Closed
  • Westlake Church No AM Services – No volleyball Sun & Mon
  • White River Valley School District E-Learning
  • Wilkinson Church of Christ Office Closed Monday
  • Willoughby Industries Inc Closed Monday
  • Yorktown Community Schools E-Learning
  • Zion Lutheran School E-Learning
  • Zionsville Community Schools E-Learning

Closings and Delays 1-26-26 was originally published on wibc.com

