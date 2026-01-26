Closings and Delays 1-26-26
- Schools and daycares closed for e-learning or no classes on Monday.
- Businesses, libraries, and government offices shuttered across the state.
- Community events, activities, and services canceled or moved online.
- A Children’s Habitat Closed
- ABC Stewart Montessori School Closed
- Abilities Services Inc-Crawfordsville Closed Monday
- Abilities Services Inc-Frankfort Closed Monday
- Acacia Academy-Kokomo Closed
- Academy of Learning Closed Monday
- ACE Prep Academy Charter School Closed Monday
- Advent Lutheran Church-Zionsville No Classes or Activities
- Adventures Child Care & Learning Center Closed
- Alexandria Church of the Nazarene Activities Canceled
- Alexandria Community School Corporation E-Learning
- Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771 Closed
- All God’s Children Preschool Closed
- Amcor Rigid Packaging Closed – A Shift and C Shift Cancelled
- Anderson Christian School Closed
- Anderson City Court Closed
- Anderson Community School Corporation E-Learning
- Anderson Preparatory Academy E-Learning
- Anderson Public Library Closed on Sunday & Monday
- Andrew J Brown Academy E-Learning
- Apogee School for the Gifted E-Learning
- Area 30 Career Center-Greencastle E-Learning
- ArtMix Closed
- Attica Consolidated School Corp E-Learning
- Autism Companion Services Closed Mon – No services any location
- Aveda Fredric’s Institute Closed Monday
- Avon Community School Corporation E-Learning
- Avon Public Library Closed
- Avon United Methodist Church Play-N-Share Closed Monday
- Avondale Meadows Academy Closed Monday
- Avondale Meadows Middle School Closed Monday
- Ball State University Mon classes online – Nonessential workers remote.
- Banjo Corporation 3rd Shift Canceled
- Bartholomew County Public Library Closed
- Beech Grove City Schools E-Learning
- Beginnings Preschool & Child Care No Classes or Activities – Preschool Closed
- Believe Circle City HS School Closed
- Bethany Early Learning Ministry Closed Monday
- Beth-El Zedeck Early Childhood Center Closed
- Bishop Chatard High School E-Learning
- Blackford County Schools E-Learning
- Bloomfield School District Synchronous E-Learning
- Blue River Valley School Corp Synchronous Learning
- Bluff Creek Christian Church Online Services Only
- Boone County Senior Services No Transportation
- Bosma Enterprises Facilities Closed
- Boys & Girls Club of Indpls Closed Monday
- Bradley United Methodist Church Office Closed
- Brandywine Community Church Online Services Only 9:30a & 11a
- Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School Closed Monday
- Brookville Road Community Church Activities Canceled
- Brown County School Corporation E-Learning
- Brownsburg Community School Corporation Closed
- Brownsburg Public Library Closed
- Brownstown Central Community Schools Closed
- Burge Terrace Christian School E-Learning
- Burris Lab School-Muncie Virtual Learning – Teachers will msg expectations
- Butler University Online Services Only – Essential Personnel Only
- Cardinal Ritter High School E-Learning
- Carlucci Rec & Aquatic Ctr Opening at 12:00 PM
- Carmel Clay Schools Building Closed, e-Learning
- Carmel Montessori School Closed
- Carmel United Methodist Church Closed Sunday, Online Worship Only
- Carmel-Clay Library Closed
- Carroll Consolidated School Corporation Virtual Learning
- Caston School Corporation Closed
- Cathedral High School E-Learning
- Center Grove Comm School Corp E-Learning
- Center Grove Montessori Closed
- Center Township Trustee’s Office Activities Canceled
- Central Catholic School-Indianapolis Asynchronous E-Learning Mon
- Central Christian Academy E-Learning. No On-Site Events thru Mon PM
- Central Nine Career Center E-Learning
- Chapel Hill Christian School No Classes or Activities
- Charity Child Care Closed Monday
- Charlene’s Angels Adult Day Center Closed
- Charles A Beard School Corporation Closed
- Children of Hope Preschool Closed
- Children’s Circle of Second Presbyterian Closed Monday
- Children’s Learning Program Closed
- Children’s Village-Indianapolis Closed Monday
- Christ Community Church Closed
- Christ Temple Anderson No AM Services
- Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly No AM Services
- Christ UMC Preschool-Westfield Closed
- Christel House Academy E-Learning
- Christel House DORS E-Learning
- Circle City Prep Closed
- Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp Synchronous Learning – CPCSC Closed Mon
- Clinton Central School Corporation E-Learning
- Clinton Prairie School Corporation Live Remote Teaching
- Cloverdale Community Schools E-Learning
- Coatesville-Clay Twp Public Library Closed
- Community Montessori School of Fishers Closed
- Congregation Beth-El Zedeck Closed – Building Closed
- Connection Pointe Christian Church Building Closed
- Cornerstone Lutheran at Eagle Creek Closed
- Cornerstone Lutheran Preschool-Carmel Closed
- Covenant Christian High School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Covington Community School Corp Closed
- Cowan Community School Corporation Closed
- Crawfordsville Community Schools Closed
- Crawfordsville Dist. Public Library Closed Monday
- Creative Kids Child Care LLC Closed
- Creme de la Creme of Fishers Closed
- Cross Street Christian School E-Learning
- Crossing School-Anderson E-Learning
- Crossing School-Frankfort Closed
- Crossing School-Lafayette Closed
- Crossing School-Muncie E-Learning
- Daleville Community Schools E-Learning
- Damar ABA-Decatur Closed
- Damar ABA-Fall Creek Closed
- Damar Charter Academy E-Learning
- Damien Center Closed Monday
- Danville Community School Corporation E-Learning
- DASI Kids Closed Monday
- Daystar Childcare Closed Monday
- Decatur County Community Schools No Classes or Activities
- Delaware Community School Corporation Closed
- Delphi Community School Corporation Closed
- Discovery Days Preschool Closed
- Drexel Gardens Christian Church Closed
- Dynamic Minds Academy Closed Monday
- e91 Early Learning Ministry Closed
- Earlham College Closed Monday
- East 91st Street Christian Church Closed
- Eastbrook Community School Corp E-Learning
- Eastern Hancock Co Schools Closed
- Eastern Howard School Corp E-Learning
- Edinburgh Community School Corp E-Learning
- Edison School of the Arts E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Education Depot Both locations closed Monday
- Eiteljorg Museum Reopening Tuesday
- El-Bethel Baptist Church Activities Canceled – No Sun Services
- Elwood Community School Corporation E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Elwood First United Methodist Church Activities Canceled through Mon
- Elwood Public Library Closed Monday
- Eminence Comm School Corp E-Learning
- Emler Swim School No Monday AM classes
- Emma Donnan Elementary & Middle School E-Learning
- Encore Lifestyle & Enrichment Center Senior Ctr & Tipton Co. Public Transit closed
- Enlace Academy Closed
- Eye Surgeons of Indiana Offices Closed – except Lafayette
- Father’s House, The Closed Sat & Sun – Activities Canceled
- Fayette County School Corp Closed
- First Baptist Church Greensburg Closed
- First Christian Church-Martinsville Online Services Only
- Fishers Art Center Closed Monday
- Fishers Christian Academy Closed
- Fishers Pediatric Dentistry Closed
- Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp E-Learning
- Fortune Academy Closed
- Frankfort Community Schools Closed
- Franklin Active Adult Center Closed Monday
- Franklin Community School Corp E-Learning
- Frankton Community Library Closed Monday
- Frankton-Lapel Community Schools E-Learning
- Frontier School Corporation Virtual Learning
- Gatorade Indianapolis Shutdown 2nd & 3rd shift Sun – Reopen 1st Shift Mon
- Geist Jazzercise No Morning Classes
- Geist Montessori Academy Closed
- GEO Next Generation Academy Closed Monday
- Girls in STEM Academy E-Learning
- Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Inc Closed Monay
- Global Prep Academy at Riverside 44 No Classes or Activities
- Good Shepherd UMCLLCM Closed Monday
- Goodwill Commercial Svcs 38th Closed
- Grace UMC-FranklinActivities Canceled – No groups
- Gray Road Christian School No Classes or Activities
- Greencastle Comm School Corp E-Learning
- Greenfield Central Comm Schools E-Learning
- Greensburg Community Schools E-Learning
- Greentown Public Library Closed
- Greenwood Christian Academy Closed
- Greenwood Christian Church Closed
- Greenwood Christian School Closed
- Greenwood Christian School & Child Care Closed
- Greenwood Community School Corp E-Learning
- Grow Cart Delivery Online Services Only – Campus is closed Sunday
- Guerin Catholic High School Closed
- GVPLA-Phalen Remote Learning
- Hachette Book Group USA Closed Monday
- Hamilton County Government Offices & courts closed Mon
- Hamilton East Public Library Closed
- Hamilton Heights School Corp Closed
- Hamilton SE Schools E-Learning
- Hancock County Public Library Closed
- Hazelbaker Library Closed Monday
- Heartland Career Center-Wabash Synchronous e-Learning
- Heather Hills Baptist Church No Sun Activities – Livestream/Zoom Only
- Hendricks Co Washington Twp Closed Monday
- Hendricks County Courts Closed
- Hendricks County Senior Services Closed
- Hendricks Power Cooperative Legislative Breakfast Canceled
- Heritage Christian School Closed
- Heritage Hall Christian School No Classes, Daycare or Activities Mon
- Heritage Place of Indianapolis Inc. No Classes or Activities
- Herron High School E-Learning
- Herron Preparatory Academy E-Learning
- Herron-Riverside High School E-Learning
- Hindu Temple of Central Indiana Closed. No AM/PM Services
- Holy Angels Catholic School E-Learning
- Holy Cross Lutheran School Closed Monday
- Holy Spirit School 10th St E-Learning
- Hondros College of Nursing E-Learning – Lecture on Teams
- Hoosier Hills Food Bank Closed Monday
- Hope Academy Asynchronous E-Learning
- Horizon Christian School E-Learning
- Hussey-Mayfield Library Whitestown Closed
- Hussey-Mayfield Library Zionsville Closed
- ICAP Head Start-Hancock County Closed
- ICAP Head Start-Henry County Closed
- ICAP Head Start-Rush County Closed
- Imagination Station Childcare & Preschool Closed
- Independence Academy E-Learning – no afterschool activities
- Independent Federal Credit Union Opening 3 Hrs late – Open 12-5
- Indiana Christian Academy E-Learning
- Indiana Math & Science Academy-West E-Learning
- Indiana Math & Science Academy North E-Learning
- Indiana School for the Blind & VI E-Learning Monday
- Indiana School for the Deaf E-Learning
- Indiana State Museum Closed
- Indiana University East E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Indiana University-Kokomo Virtual Learning. Essential personnel only.
- Indianapolis Art Center Closed Monday
- Indianapolis Children’s Choir No Mon rehearsals any location
- Indianapolis City Offices Closed
- Indianapolis Junior Academy E-Learning
- Indianapolis Liberation CenterStore Closed, – No Programming
- Indianapolis Metropolitan High School Closed
- Indianapolis Public Library Closed Monday
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra No ISO concert Mon – MYO now on Feb 8
- Indianapolis Zoo-White River Gardens Closed Sunday & Monday
- Inspire Academy E-Learning
- Interchurch Food Pantry Closed Monday
- International Montessori School Inc. Closed
- International School of Indiana Closed
- Irvington 1st Baptist Church No AM Services – No Morning Service
- Irvington Community School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs – Monday
- IUOE Local 103 No Apprenticeship & Trainiing
- Ivy Tech Hamilton Co Offices will be open virtually
- Ivy Tech-Greencastle Mon virtual plan – Students see email for info
- J. Everett Light Career Center 24 Closed
- Jay School Corp Closed
- Jennings County Schools Virtual Learning
- John Boner Neighborhood Centers Closed Monday
- JRPLA-Phalen Remote Learning
- JWM Neurology All offices closed
- Kiddie Kingdom Christian Academy Closed Monday
- Kids Place Early Learning Childcare Closed
- Kidscape Learning Center Closed
- Kingdom Kids Childcare Closed
- KIPP Indy Public Schools Synchronous Learning
- Kokomo School Corporation E-Learning
- Lafayette School Corporation Closed
- Lakeview Christian School-Grant Co E-Learning
- Lakeview ChurchLCP Childcare Closed
- Lawrence Co Independent Schools Synchronous E-Learning
- Lawrence Township MSD E-Learning
- Lebanon Community School Corp. E-Learning
- Lebanon Presbyterian Preschool Ministry Closed
- Legacy Bible Church Closed
- Legacy Christian School Closed
- Lewis Cass Schools Virtual Learning
- Liberty Grove Schools No Classes or Activities Monday
- Liberty Kids Preschool & Kindergarten Closed Monday
- Liberty Perry Comm Schools E-Learning
- Life Pointe Nazarene-Mooresville Activities Canceled – No AM or PM classes
- Light & Life Free Methodist Church-Avon No Activities – No Food pantry Mon
- Lighthouse Christian Academy Closed
- Lindner Learning Center, Inc. All Monday Sessions Canceled
- Linwood Christian Church-Indpls All Mon Activities Canceled
- Little Learners Early Childhood Center Closed
- Logansport Comm School Corp E-Learning
- Lumen Christi Catholic School No Classes or Activities
- Lutheran High School Closed Monday
- Maconaquah School Corp. Virtual Learning, Day Care Open, No Preschool
- Madison-Grant United School Corp E-Learning
- Marian University E-Learning
- Marion County Clerk’s Office Closed Monday – Election Board Closed
- Warren Twp. Small Claims Court Closed
- Marion County Superior & Circuit Courts Closed
- Marion Public Library Closed Monday
- Martinsville Church of the Firstborn No AM Services
- Martinsville Schools MSD E-Learning
- Matchbook Learning No Classes or Activities
- Mays Community Academy E-Learning
- Meals On Wheels Inc Serving Indpls Area Closed – No meal deliveries on Mon
- Meals On Wheels of Hamilton County No Meal Delivery
- Meals On Wheels of Hendricks Co Closed – No deliveries
- Midwest Academy of Carmel Closed Monday
- Midwest Bartenders School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mill Creek Community School Corp. Closed
- Mini Blessings Childcare Ministry No Classes or Activities
- Mississinewa Community Schools E-Learning
- Mitchell Community Public Library Closed
- Mitchell Community Schools Synchronous Learning
- Monroe Central School Corp. Virtual Learning
- Monroe Co Community Schools Closed, No eLearning
- Monroe-Gregg School District E-Learning
- Mooresville Christian Academy Closed
- Mooresville Consolidated Schools E-Learning
- Mooresville Public Library Closed Monday
- MSD of Decatur Township E-Learning asynchronous
- MSD of Wabash County E-Learning
- MSD of Warren County Closed
- Mt Bethel Christian Academy Closed
- Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church No activities Jan 26-31
- Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp (Hancock )E-Learning
- MTI School of Knowledge Monday E Learning
- Muncie Community Schools Closed
- Mursix Corp Closed – Sun 2nd Shift & Mon 1st Shift
- Nettle Creek School Corp. E-Learning – Monday
- New Beginnings Fellowship Church Building Closed, No Meetings/Rehearsals
- New Castle Comm. School Corp. Virtual Learning
- New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church No AM Services – No Sunday Services
- New Life Christian Fellowship Fortville No PM Services – No Youth Group
- New Palestine Comm. Schools Virtual Learning
- Next Step School of Dance No Classes or Activities
- Nine13sports Closed – Sports and Logistics
- Nineveh Hensley Jackson Schools E-Learning
- Noah’s Ark Christian Child Care Closed
- Noble of Indiana All locations Closed Monday
- North Central Parke Schools E-Learning
- North Miami Community Schools Virtual Learning
- North Montgomery Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
- North Putnam Community Schools E-Learning
- North West Hendricks School Corp E-Learning
- North White School Corp. Closed
- Northminister Presbyterian Church Closed
- Northwestern School Corp-Howard Co E-Learning
- Oak Hill United School Corp E-Learning
- One Christian Church Greenwood Online Services Only
- Opportunity Day Preschool Closed
- Options Schools-Noblesville E-Learning
- Options Schools-Westfield E-Learning
- Options Schools ABA Fishers E-Learning
- Orchard School Activities Canceled
- Our Lady of Greenwood School Closed
- Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School E-Learning
- Outlook Christian Preschool /ASC Closed
- Outside the Box Inc Activities Canceled – All locations closed Mon
- Paramount Brookside E-Learning
- Paramount Cottage Home E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Paramount Englewood E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Park Place Church of God-Anderson Daycare closed
- Park Tudor School Closed
- Paul Mitchell The School Indianapolis No Classes or Activities
- Pebble Brook Preschool Closed Monday
- Pendleton Christian Church Preschool Closed
- Pendleton Community Public Library Closed
- Perry Township Government Center Closed
- Perry Township MSD E-Learning
- Perry Township Small Claims Court Closed
- Peru Community SchoolsSynchronous Learning
- Phalen Leadership Academy @ 93 Remote Learning
- Phalen Leadership Academy @ IPS 103 Remote Learning
- Pike Township MSD Closed
- Pioneer Regional School Corp. Synchronous Learning
- PLA48-Louis B Russell Remote Learning
- Plainfield Christian Church Preschool Closed
- Plainfield Community School Corp. Closed
- Plainfield Public Library Closed
- Polly Panda Preschool Closed
- PrimeLife Enrichment Closed
- Prince of Peace Lutheran School Closed
- Professional Police Officers Credit Union Closed
- Promise Land Day Care-Anderson Closed Monday
- Purdue Polytechnic High School E-Learning
- Purpose of Life Academy Closed Monday
- Putnam Co Head Start Closed
- Randolph Central School Corp. Closed
- Randolph Eastern School Corp Closed
- Randolph Southern School Corp Closed
- Ready Set Grow Closed
- Realife STEAM Academy Closed
- Richland-Bean Blossom Comm. School Corp. Closed.Synchronous Learning
- Richmond Community Schools E-Learning – Self-paced instruction
- Rise Learning Center E-Learning
- Rising Star Childcare Academy Closed
- Roncalli High School E-Learning
- Rooted School Indianapolis E-Learning
- Rossville Cons. School District Virtual Learning
- Rush Co Senior Citizens Ctr Activities Canceled
- Rush County Schools E-Learning
- Saint Anthony Catholic School E-Learning
- Scecina Memorial High School E-Learning
- School for Community Learning Closed
- Second Presbyterian Church Closed
- SENSE Charter School Corporation E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Seven Oaks Classical School Closed
- Shakamak Schools MSD E-Learning
- Shalom Health Care Center Closed
- Shares Inc Closed – WAP LLC & Shares Inc All locations
- Shelbyville Central Schools E-Learning
- Shelbyville Community Church Closed
- Shepherd Community Center E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Sheridan Community Schools Closed
- Shining Stars Child Care Academy Closed Monday
- Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging No 1st Shift – 2nd shift pending
- Small Small World Daycare Closed
- South Madison Community School Corp. Closed
- South Montgomery Comm. School Corp. Closed
- South Putnam Comm. Schools Synchronous E-Learning
- South Ripley Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
- Southeast Fountain School Corp. Closed
- Southland Community Churchoffice & TLZ preschool closed Mon
- Southminister PresbyterianLoving Hearts Learning Place closed Mon
- Southwestern Con. Schools of Shelby Co. Closed
- Spectrum Brands Noblesville Plant Closed Monday
- Speedway Christian Church Activities Canceled
- Speedway Moose 500 Lodge Activities Canceled – Closed thru Monday
- Speedway Public Schools Closed
- Spencer-Owen Community Schools E-Learning
- Spirit of Life ChurchChurch & Victory Academy Preschool Closed
- Springville Community AcademyClosed – Little Hornets Preschool Closed
- SRAM LLC Closed
- St Barnabas Catholic School E-Learning
- St Basil Food Pantry Carmel Closed
- St Christopher SchoolE-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- St Joan of Arc Indpls. Closed
- St John’s United Church of Christ No Sun Service – Office closed Mon
- St Jude Catholic School Closed Monday
- St Lawrence School E-Learning
- St Louis de Montfort School E-Learning
- St Luke School Closed Monday
- St Luke’s United Methodist Church Closed Monday
- St Malachy School E-Learning
- St Maria Goretti Parish Catholic School E-Learning
- St Marys School-Greensburg E-Learning
- St Matthew Comm PreschoolWest & Main Campuses closed
- St Michael-St Gabriel Archangels E-Learning
- St Monica Catholic School E-Learning
- St Paul’s Episcopal Church No AM Services/Activities Sun
- St Peter’s Lutheran School E-Learning
- St Philip Neri Catholic School E-Learning
- St Pius X Catholic School E-Learning
- St Stephen’s Lutheran Church Closed – No Services
- St Susanna School Closed
- St Vincent de Paul Food Pantry-Brown Co Closed
- St Vincent DePaul Distribution Center Closed
- St Vincent DePaul Food Pantry Closed
- St. Michael Catholic School-Muncie E-Learning
- St Paul Catholic School-Marion Closed
- Sts Joan of Arc & Patrick School-KokomoGr2-8 Virtual Learn – GrPS-1 learn
- Summit Salon Academy Closed Monday – Anderson Campus
- Swofford Dermatology Center Closed Monday
- Sycamore School No Classes or Activities
- Tabernacle Christian School-Martinsville Closed
- TangramPennwood bldg & Clinic Services Closed
- Taylor Community School Corp. Closed
- Teddy Bear Day Care-Brownsburg Closed
- Teddy Bear Day Care-E 65th St Closed
- The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Closed
- The Excel Center – Anderson Closed Monday
- The Excel Center – Shelbyville Closed
- The Excel Center Muncie Closed
- The Excel Center-Bartholomew Co Closed – No Classes on Mon
- The Excel Center-Decatur Closed Monday
- The Excel Center-Grant Co Closed
- The Excel Center-Kokomo Closed
- The Excel Center-Lafayette Closed
- The Excel Center-Meadows Closed
- The Excel Center-Michigan St Closed – No School Mon
- The Excel Center-Noblesville Closed
- The Excel Center-Richmond Closed
- The Excel Center-Shadeland Closed – No School Mon
- The Excel Center-University Heights Closed
- The Excel Center-West Closed
- The Match HS & Career Ctr Synchronous E-Learning
- The Nature School of Central Indiana E-Learning – No Preschool
- Oaks Academy Closed
- The Path School E-Learning
- The Philippine Cultural Comm Ctr Activities Canceled
- Thermal Structures Closed
- Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School No Classes or Activities
- Thrive Preschool Closed
- Tindley Accelerated Schools E-Learning Monday
- Tippecanoe School Corporation Closed
- Tipton Community School Corp. E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Tipton County Public Library Online Services Only
- Town of Plainfield Opening at 12:00 PM
- Traders Point Christian Schools Closed
- Train Up a Child Daycare Closed
- Tri Central Community Schools E-Learning
- Trinity Christian School E-Learning – Child Care Closed
- Trinity Free Clinic-Carmel Closed Monday
- Trinity Lutheran School Closed, Children’s Care Closed
- Triton Central Schools E-Learning
- Turning Point Schools Closed
- U.S. District Court-Southern District of IN Closed Monday
- University Heights UM Children’s Center Closed
- University United Methodist Church No AM Services
- Venture Christian Preschool Closed
- Very Early Childhood Education Center No Classes or Activities
- Vet Tech Institute of Indiana Closed Monday
- Veteran Health Indiana No B’ton, Terre Haute, Shelbyville, Wakeman Clinic
- Victory College Prep Closed Monday
- Village Roots Collective Closed Monday
- Vincennes Aviation Technology Center Closed Mon. No Classes or Activities
- Vision Academy @ Riverside Closed Monday
- Warren Township MSDE-Learning
- Washington Township MSDE-Learning
- Washington Twp Gov’t Center – Trustee’s Office Closed
- Wayne Township Schools Closed
- Wes-Del Community Schools E-Learning
- West Lafayette Comm Schools Closed Monday
- Western Boone Co Community School Corp E-Learning
- Western School Corp Synchronous Learning
- Western Wayne Schools Closed
- Westfield Public Library Closed – Monday
- Westfield Washington Schools E-Learning Day – ELC Closed
- Westlake Church No AM Services – No volleyball Sun & Mon
- White River Valley School District E-Learning
- Wilkinson Church of Christ Office Closed Monday
- Willoughby Industries Inc Closed Monday
- Yorktown Community Schools E-Learning
- Zion Lutheran School E-Learning
- Zionsville Community Schools E-Learning
