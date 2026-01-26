Source: LeoPatrizi / Getty A List Of Every College In Indiana Indiana is home to a rich tapestry of colleges and universities, offering a diverse range of academic opportunities and experiences. From bustling research institutions to intimate liberal arts colleges, the state provides something for every type of student. Whether you’re seeking a cutting-edge engineering program, a faith-based education, or a community-focused learning environment, Indiana’s higher education landscape has it all. With a mix of public universities, private institutions, and specialized colleges, the state is a hub for academic excellence, innovation, and personal growth. Love Local? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. This article explores the unique characteristics and offerings of Indiana’s colleges, showcasing the variety and depth of educational opportunities available in the Hoosier State. Take a look below at A List Of Every College In Indiana. RELATED | Butler Renames Colleges, Expands Education and Healthcare Programs Indiana University System Source: The Washington Post / Getty Indiana University Bloomington Indiana University Bloomington (IU Bloomington) is the flagship campus of the Indiana University system, established in 1820. Known for its academic excellence and vibrant campus life, IU Bloomington is home to over 40,000 students. The university is renowned for its Kelley School of Business, Jacobs School of Music, and School of Public and Environmental Affairs. The campus features iconic limestone buildings, lush green spaces, and a diverse student body. IU Bloomington is also a hub for research, with state-of-the-art facilities and a strong emphasis on innovation. Students enjoy a rich cultural scene, Big Ten athletics, and numerous extracurricular opportunities. Indiana University Indianapolis Indiana University Indianapolis, established in 2024 after the split of IUPUI, is a dynamic urban campus located in the heart of Indianapolis. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs, with strengths in health sciences, law, and engineering. Its location provides students with access to internships, research opportunities, and cultural experiences in Indiana’s capital city. The campus is known for its commitment to community engagement and fostering innovation. Indiana University East Located in Richmond, Indiana, IU East serves as a regional campus offering flexible learning options, including robust online programs. Established in 1971, the campus focuses on providing accessible education to students in eastern Indiana and western Ohio. Popular programs include business, education, and nursing. With a smaller student body, IU East offers a close-knit community and personalized attention from faculty. Indiana University Kokomo IU Kokomo, established in 1945, serves north-central Indiana with a focus on personalized education. The campus offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs, including business, education, and health sciences. Students benefit from small class sizes, modern facilities, and a supportive community. IU Kokomo emphasizes experiential learning and community engagement. Indiana University Northwest Located in Gary, Indiana, IU Northwest is a regional campus that serves the northwest region of the state. Established in 1963, the campus offers programs in health sciences, business, and social work. IU Northwest is committed to diversity and community engagement, providing students with opportunities to address real-world challenges in an urban setting. Indiana University South Bend IU South Bend is the largest regional campus in the IU system, serving northern Indiana. Established in 1916, the campus offers a comprehensive range of programs, including business, education, and the arts. With a vibrant campus life, IU South Bend provides students with opportunities for research, internships, and cultural activities. The campus is deeply connected to the local community, fostering partnerships and service-learning initiatives. Indiana University Southeast IU Southeast, located in New Albany near Louisville, Kentucky, serves southern Indiana with a focus on student success. Established in 1941, the campus offers programs in business, education, and nursing. Students enjoy a suburban campus with modern facilities, small class sizes, and a supportive environment. IU Southeast emphasizes career readiness and community involvement. Indiana University Fort Wayne IU Fort Wayne, established in 2018, focuses on health sciences and professional programs. The campus offers degrees in nursing, dental education, and medical imaging, among others. With state-of-the-art facilities and strong ties to the healthcare industry, IU Fort Wayne prepares students for careers in high-demand fields. Indiana University Columbus IU Columbus, established in 2024, is a growing campus serving the Columbus area. The campus focuses on innovation and offers programs in business, technology, and liberal arts. With modern amenities and a commitment to student success, IU Columbus provides a supportive environment for learning and growth.

Purdue University System Source: Michael Hickey / Getty Purdue University West Lafayette Purdue University West Lafayette, founded in 1869, is the flagship campus of the Purdue system and a global leader in engineering and STEM education. With over 50,000 students, Purdue is renowned for its College of Engineering, Krannert School of Management, and College of Agriculture. The campus features cutting-edge research facilities, a vibrant student life, and a strong emphasis on innovation. Purdue’s Boilermakers are a force in Big Ten athletics, and the university’s alumni network spans the globe. Purdue University Fort Wayne Purdue Fort Wayne, established in 2018, serves northeastern Indiana with a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs. The campus is known for its strong programs in business, engineering, and health sciences. With a focus on community engagement and experiential learning, Purdue Fort Wayne provides students with opportunities to connect with local industries and gain practical experience. Purdue University Northwest (Hammond and Westville campuses) Purdue Northwest, with campuses in Hammond and Westville, serves northwest Indiana with accessible and innovative education. Established in 2016 through the merger of Purdue Calumet and Purdue North Central, the university offers programs in nursing, business, and technology. Students benefit from small class sizes, modern facilities, and a focus on career readiness. Purdue University Indianapolis Purdue Indianapolis, established in 2024, is an extension of Purdue’s main campus, focusing on engineering, technology, and computer science. Located in Indiana’s capital city, the campus provides students with access to internships, research opportunities, and a vibrant urban environment. Purdue University Global (online) Purdue Global is an online university designed for adult learners and working professionals. Offering flexible programs in business, IT, healthcare, and more, Purdue Global provides accessible education tailored to the needs of non-traditional students. The university emphasizes career-focused learning and practical skills.

Other Public Universities Ball State University Source: Education Images / Getty Ball State University, located in Muncie, Indiana, is known for its innovative programs and commitment to experiential learning. Established in 1918, the university offers strong programs in architecture, education, and business. The campus features state-of-the-art facilities, a vibrant arts scene, and a focus on sustainability.

Indiana State University Source: Bruce Leighty / Getty Indiana State University, based in Terre Haute, offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs. Established in 1865, the university is known for its programs in education, business, and aviation. The campus emphasizes community engagement and provides students with opportunities for hands-on learning.

University of Southern Indiana Source: jose carlos cerdeno martinez / Getty The University of Southern Indiana, located in Evansville, serves southern Indiana with diverse academic programs. Established in 1965, the university offers strong programs in business, health professions, and liberal arts. The campus features modern facilities, a focus on student engagement, and a commitment to community service.

Vincennes University Source: Jim Steinfeldt / Getty Vincennes University, founded in 1801, is Indiana’s oldest college. The university offers two-year and four-year programs, with strengths in technology, health sciences, and liberal arts. The campus emphasizes workforce development and provides students with practical skills for career success.

Ivy Tech Community College (statewide) Source: SOPA Images / Getty Ivy Tech is Indiana’s largest community college system, with campuses across the state. The college offers affordable and accessible education in technical fields, healthcare, and business. Ivy Tech is known for its strong industry partnerships and focus on workforce development.

Private Universities and Colleges University of Notre Dame Source: Harry Figiel/ISI Photos / Getty The University of Notre Dame, established in 1842, is a prestigious Catholic university known for its academic excellence and strong sense of tradition. Located in Notre Dame, Indiana, the university offers top-ranked programs in business, law, and engineering. The campus features iconic landmarks like the Golden Dome and a vibrant student life centered around faith and service.

DePauw University Source: UCG / Getty DePauw University, founded in 1837, is a top liberal arts college located in Greencastle, Indiana. The university is known for its rigorous academics, strong music program, and emphasis on leadership development. Students benefit from a close-knit community and numerous opportunities for study abroad and internships.

Wabash College Source: Education Images / Getty Wabash College, established in 1832, is a men’s liberal arts college in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The college is known for its rigorous academics, strong alumni network, and focus on character development. Wabash offers a supportive environment where students are encouraged to excel.

Earlham College Source: Goran Babic / Getty Earlham College, founded in 1847, is a Quaker-affiliated liberal arts college in Richmond, Indiana. The college is known for its commitment to social justice, peace studies, and global engagement. Students enjoy a diverse and inclusive campus community.

Hanover College Source: Lacheev / Getty Hanover College, established in 1827, is a liberal arts college located in Hanover, Indiana. The college offers strong programs in business, science, and the arts. The campus is known for its scenic location overlooking the Ohio River and its emphasis on experiential learning.

Taylor University Source: iantfoto / Getty Taylor University, founded in 1846, is a Christian liberal arts university in Upland, Indiana. The university is known for its strong programs in education, business, and ministry. Taylor emphasizes faith-based learning and community engagement.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Source: Elliott McCrory / Getty Rose-Hulman, established in 1874, is a top-ranked engineering college in Terre Haute, Indiana. The institute is known for its rigorous academics, innovative research, and focus on STEM education. Students benefit from small class sizes and hands-on learning opportunities.

Faith-Based Institutions Anderson University Source: DisobeyArt / Getty Anderson University, founded in 1917 and affiliated with the Church of God, is a Christian liberal arts university located in Anderson, Indiana. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs, with particular strengths in business, music, and theology. Anderson emphasizes faith-based education, service, and leadership development. The campus fosters a close-knit community where students are encouraged to grow spiritually, academically, and socially. Anderson’s music and performing arts programs are especially well-regarded, and the university is known for its annual “Candles and Carols” Christmas concert.

Bethel University Source: LeoPatrizi / Getty Bethel University, located in Mishawaka, Indiana, is a Christian university affiliated with the Missionary Church. Established in 1947, Bethel offers undergraduate and graduate programs in nursing, education, business, and ministry. The university is known for its strong emphasis on faith integration, service, and academic excellence. Bethel’s nursing program is particularly well-regarded, and the campus provides a supportive environment for students to explore their faith and career aspirations. The university also has a vibrant athletics program, with teams competing in the NAIA.

Marian University Source: sturti / Getty Marian University, founded in 1851, is a Catholic university located in Indianapolis. The university is known for its strong programs in nursing, business, and education, as well as its College of Osteopathic Medicine, the first of its kind in Indiana. Marian emphasizes leadership, service, and academic excellence, rooted in Franciscan values. The campus features modern facilities, a diverse student body, and a commitment to community engagement. Marian’s athletics teams, the Knights, compete in the NAIA, and the university is also home to a nationally recognized cycling team.

Saint Mary’s College Source: Igor Suka / Getty Saint Mary’s College, established in 1844, is a Catholic women’s college located in Notre Dame, Indiana. The college is known for its strong programs in nursing, education, and the arts, as well as its commitment to empowering women. Saint Mary’s offers a supportive and inclusive environment where students can thrive academically and personally. The campus is adjacent to the University of Notre Dame, allowing for collaboration and shared resources. Saint Mary’s graduates are known for their leadership and dedication to service.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Source: Igor Suka / Getty Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, founded in 1840, is a Catholic college located near Terre Haute, Indiana. The college offers undergraduate and graduate programs in education, equine studies, music, and more. Known for its serene campus and commitment to personal growth, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods emphasizes leadership, service, and academic excellence. The college is also home to a unique equestrian program and a strong tradition of empowering women.

University of Saint Francis Source: Olena Malik / Getty The University of Saint Francis, established in 1890, is a Catholic university located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The university offers a wide range of programs, with strengths in nursing, business, and the arts. Saint Francis emphasizes values-based education, community service, and professional preparation. The campus features modern facilities, a vibrant arts scene, and a close-knit community. The university’s athletics teams, the Cougars, compete in the NAIA.

Huntington University Source: Daniel de la Hoz / Getty Huntington University, founded in 1897, is a Christian university affiliated with the Church of the United Brethren in Christ. Located in Huntington, Indiana, the university offers programs in digital media, education, business, and ministry. Huntington is known for its innovative programs, including a nationally recognized digital media arts program. The campus provides a faith-based environment where students are encouraged to grow spiritually, academically, and socially.

Grace College & Seminary Source: Franci Leoncio / Getty Grace College & Seminary, located in Winona Lake, Indiana, is a Christian institution founded in 1937. The college offers undergraduate and graduate programs in business, counseling, ministry, and more. Grace emphasizes faith integration, academic excellence, and service. The campus is situated in a scenic lakeside setting, providing a peaceful environment for learning and spiritual growth. Grace is also known for its accelerated degree programs, allowing students to complete their education in less time.

Oakland City University Source: Suwatchai Wongaong / Getty Oakland City University, established in 1885, is a Christian university affiliated with the General Association of General Baptists. Located in Oakland City, Indiana, the university offers programs in education, business, and ministry. Oakland City emphasizes personalized education, faith-based learning, and community engagement. The campus provides a supportive environment where students can achieve their academic and personal goals.

Specialized Institutions Indiana Wesleyan University Source: Thidarat Kwangten / Getty Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU), founded in 1920, is a Christian university located in Marion, Indiana. IWU is known for its strong programs in business, nursing, and education, as well as its commitment to adult and online education. The university offers flexible learning options for working professionals and non-traditional students. IWU emphasizes faith integration, leadership development, and service. The campus features modern facilities and a vibrant community focused on spiritual and academic growth.

Valparaiso University Source: Riska / Getty Valparaiso University, established in 1859, is a Lutheran university located in Valparaiso, Indiana. The university is known for its strong programs in law, engineering, and business, as well as its commitment to liberal arts education. Valparaiso emphasizes values-based learning, community service, and global engagement. The campus features a diverse student body, state-of-the-art facilities, and a vibrant cultural scene. Valparaiso’s athletics teams, the Beacons, compete in NCAA Division I.

Trine University Source: ArtistGNDphotography / Getty Trine University, founded in 1884, is a private university located in Angola, Indiana. The university is known for its strong programs in engineering, business, and health sciences. Trine emphasizes career-focused education, hands-on learning, and innovation. The campus features modern facilities, including a state-of-the-art engineering center, and a supportive community. Trine’s athletics teams, the Thunder, compete in NCAA Division III.