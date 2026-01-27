Closings and Delays 1-27-26
- A Children’s Habitat Closed
- ABC Stewart Montessori School Closed
- Abilities Services Inc-Crawfordsville Closed Tuesday
- Abilities Services Inc-Frankfort Closed Tuesday
- Acacia Academy-Kokomo Closed
- ACE Prep Academy Charter School Closed
- Advent Lutheran Church-Zionsville No Classes or Activities
- Alexandria Community School Corporation E-Learning
- Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771 Closed
- Anderson Christian School Closed
- Anderson Community School Corporation E-Learning
- Anderson Preparatory Academy E-Learning
- Anderson Public Library Closed on Sunday & Monday
- Andrew J Brown AcademyE-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Apogee School for the Gifted E-Learning – Tuesday
- Area 30 Career Center-Greencastle Closed Tuesday
- ArtMix Closed Tuesday
- Avon Public Library Closed
- Avondale Meadows Academy Closed
- Avondale Meadows Middle School Closed
- Banjo Corporation 3rd Shift Canceled
- Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp Closed
- Bartholomew County Public Library Closed
- Beech Grove City Schools Closed Tuesday – E-Learning
- Beginnings Preschool & Child CareOpening at 10:00 AM
- Believe Circle City HS Synchronous Learning
- Big Blue Swim School Closed
- Bishop Chatard High School E-Learning
- Blackford County Schools E-Learning Tuesday
- Bloomfield School District Synchronous eLearning Tuesday
- Blue River Valley School Corp Virtual Learning
- Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School Closed Tuesday
- Brookville Road Community Church Activities Canceled
- Brown County School Corporation Closed
- Brownsburg Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Brownsburg Public Library Closed
- Brownstown Central Community Schools E-Learning Synchronous Tues
- Burge Terrace Christian School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Burris Lab School-Muncie Remote Learning Tuesday
- Cardinal Ritter High School E-Learning Tuesday
- Carmel Clay Schools E-Learning
- Carmel Montessori School Closed
- Carmel-Clay Library Closed
- Carroll Consolidated School Corporation Virtual Learning
- Caston School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Cathedral High School E-Learning
- Center Grove Comm School Corp E-Learning
- Center Grove Montessori Closed
- Centerville-Abington Community Schools E-Learning
- Central Nine Career Center E-Learning
- Chapel Hill Christian School Activities Canceled
- Charity Child Care Closed Tuesday
- Charles A Beard School Corporation Closed
- Children of Hope Preschool Closed
- Children’s Circle of Second Presbyterian Closed Tuesday
- Children’s Learning Program Closed
- Christ the King Catholic School Closed Tuesday
- Christ UMC Preschool-Westfield Closed
- Christel House Academy E-Learning
- Christel House DORS E-Learning
- Circle City Prep Closed
- Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp Synchronous Learning
- Clinton Central School Corporation E-Learning
- Clinton Prairie School Corporation E-Learning
- Cloverdale Community Schools E-Learning
- Coatesville Christian Preschool Closed
- Community Montessori School of Fishers Closed
- Connection Pointe Christian Church Building Closed
- Cornerstone Lutheran Preschool-Carmel Closed
- Covenant Christian High SchoolE-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Covington Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Cowan Community School Corporation Closed
- Crawfordsville Community Schools Closed – Makeup Day, Tuesday, May 26
- Crawfordsville Dist. Public Library Closed Monday
- Creative Kids Child Care LLC Closed
- Creme de la Creme of Fishers Opening at 8:30
- Cross Street Christian School Closed
- Crossing School-Anderson Closed
- Crossing School-Lafayette Opening 2 Hrs late
- Crossing School-Muncie E-Learning
- Daleville Community Schools E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Damar Charter Academy E-Learning
- Danville Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- DASI Kids Closed
- Decatur County Community Schools No Classes or Activities
- Delaware Community School Corporation Closed
- Delphi Community School Corporation Closed
- Discovery Days Preschool Closed
- Dynamic Minds Academy Opening 1 Hr late
- East 91st Street Christian Church Closed
- Eastbrook Community School Corp E-Learning
- Eastern Hancock Co Schools Closed
- Eastern Howard School Corp E-Learning
- Eastern Star Church Closed – All Campuses Closed
- Edinburgh Community School Corp E-Learning
- Edison School of the Arts E-Learning
- Education Depot Both locations Closed Tuesday
- Elwood Community School Corporation E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Eminence Comm School Corp Closed
- Emma Donnan Elementary & Middle School E-Learning
- Enlace Academy Closed
- Fayette County School Corp Closed
- Fishers Art Center Closed Monday
- Fishers Christian Academy E-Learning
- Flat Rock Christian Church No Classes or Activities, – no Bible study Tuesday
- Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp E-Learning
- Fortune Academy No Classes or Activities – Tuesday
- Frankfort Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Franklin Active Adult Center Closed – Tuesday
- Franklin Community School Corp Closed
- Franklin Township MSD Synchronous Learning
- Frankton-Lapel Community Schools Closed
- Frontier School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Gatorade Indianapolis Closed for 1st & 2nd shift
- Geist Montessori Academy Closed. No e-learning – No onsite programming
- GEO Next Generation Academy Closed
- Girls in STEM Academy E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Global Prep Academy at Riverside 44 Closed
- Goodman Campbell-Carmel Closed
- Goodwin Campbell-Greenwood Closed
- Goodman Campbell-Avon Closed
- Goodman Campbell Brain & Spine-Noblesville Closed
- Grace UMC-Franklin Closed through Monday
- Gray Road Christian School Closed Tuesday
- Greenfield Central Comm Schools E-Learning
- Greensburg Community Schools E-Learning
- Greentown Public Library Closed
- Greenwood Christian Academy Closed
- Greenwood Christian School Closed
- Greenwood Christian School & Child Care Closed
- Greenwood Community School Corp E-Learning
- Guerin Catholic High School Closed
- GVPLA-Phalen Remote Learning
- Hamilton County Head Start Closed – Tuesday
- Hamilton East Public Library Closed
- Hamilton Heights School Corp E-Learning
- Hamilton SE Schools E-Learning
- Hendricks County Senior Services Opening 1 Hr late – No Lunch Service
- Heritage Christian School Closed
- Heritage Hall Christian School Activities Canceled Tuesday – No Daycare
- Herron High School E-Learning
- Herron Preparatory Academy E-Learning
- Herron-Riverside High School E-Learning
- Holy Angels Catholic School E-Learning
- Holy Cross Lutheran School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Holy Name Catholic School ELearning Day
- Holy Spirit School 10th St E-Learning
- Hondros College of Nursing Virtual Learning – Lab/Clinicals to be rescheduled.
- Hoosier Hills Food Bank Closed Monday and Tuesday
- Horizon Christian School E-Learning
- ICAP Head Start-Hancock County Closed
- ICAP Head Start-Henry County Closed
- Independence Academy E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Indiana Christian Academy E-Learning
- Indiana Math & Science Academy-West E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Indiana Math & Science Academy North Closed
- Indiana School for the Blind & VIE-Learning – Tuesday
- Indiana School for the Deaf E-Learning
- Indiana University-Kokomo Virtual Learning. Essential personnel only.
- Indianapolis Art Center Closed Monday
- Indianapolis Children’s Choir No Mon rehearsals any location
- Indianapolis Metropolitan High School Closed Tuesday
- Indianapolis Public Library Closed
- Indianapolis Zoo-White River Gardens Closed Monday & Tuesday
- Inspire Academy E-Learning
- Interchurch Food Pantry Closed Tuesday
- International Montessori School Inc. Closed
- International School of Indiana Closed Tuesday
- Irvington Community School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs – Tuesday
- Ivy Tech-Greencastle Ivy Tech Greencastle will operate virtually Jan 27
- Ivy Tech-Indpls Campus operating virtually
- J. Everett Light Career Center 24E-Learning
- Jay School Corp Closed
- Jennings County Schools Virtual Learning Tues
- John Boner Neighborhood Centers Closed Monday
- Johnson Memorial Hosp-Cardiac Rehab Closed Tuesday
- JRPLA-Phalen Remote Learning
- Kidscape Learning Center Closed
- Kingdom Kids Childcare Closed
- KIPP Indy Public Schools Asynchronous Learning Tues
- Kokomo School Corporation E-Learning
- Lafayette School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Lakeview Christian School-Grant Co E-Learning
- Lakeview Church Closed – Including LCP
- Lawrence Co Independent Schools Synchronous E-Learning Tues
- Lawrence Township MSD E-Learning – Preschool Canceled
- Lebanon Community School Corp. E-Learning
- Lebanon Presbyterian Preschool Ministry Closed
- Lewis Cass Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Liberty Grove Schools No Classes or Activities Tuesday
- Liberty Kids Preschool & Kindergarten Opening at 8:00 AM
- Liberty Perry Comm Schools E-Learning
- Light of Life Lutheran Church Closed
- Lighthouse Christian Academy Closed Tuesday
- Lindner Learning Center, Inc. AM Remote Sessions. Opening at 1:00. – Check emails
- Linwood Christian Church-Indpls Closed
- Little Learners Early Childhood Center Opening 10:00am
- Living Water Fellowship Church Closed. Rehearsal Canceled
- Logansport Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Loving Hearts Learning Place Closed Tuesday
- Lumen Christi Catholic School Closed – Tuesday
- Lutheran High School Closed
- Maconaquah School Corp. Virtual Learning – No Preschool
- Marion Community Schools E-Learning
- Marion County Head Start Closed – Tuesday
- Martinsville Schools MSD Virtual Learning Tuesday
- Matchbook Learning No Classes or Activities
- Mays Community Academy Closed
- Meals On Wheels Inc Serving Indpls Area Closed
- Midwest Academy of Carmel Closed
- Midwest Bartenders School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mill Creek Community School Corp .E-Learning
- Mississinewa Community Schools E-Learning
- Mitchell Community Public Library Closed
- Monroe Central School Corp. E-Learning
- Monroe Co Community Schools E-Learning Tuesday
- Monroe-Gregg School District E-Learning Tuesday
- Mooresville Christian Academy Closed
- Mooresville Consolidated Schools E-Learning
- MSD of Decatur Township E-Learning
- MSD of Wabash County Opening 2 Hrs late
- MSD of Warren County Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mt Bethel Christian Academy Closed Tuesday
- Mt Carmel Church Activities Canceled – Academy Closed
- Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church No Sun Services – No activities Jan 26-31
- Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp (Hancock) Virtual Learning
- MTI School of Knowledge E-Learning
- Muncie Community Schools Closed
- New Beginnings Fellowship Church Activities Canceled/Building Closed
- New Castle Comm. School Corp. Virtual Learning
- Next Step School of Dance No Classes or Activities
- Nineveh Hensley Jackson Schools E-Learning
- Noblesville Schools E-Learning
- North Central Parke Schools Synchronous Learning
- North Miami Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- North Montgomery Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
- North Putnam Community Schools Closed
- North West Hendricks School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- North White School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Northminister Presbyterian Church No Preschool
- Northwest Radiology Network PC Closed Monday
- Northwestern School Corp-Howard Co Closed
- Oak Hill United School Corp E-Learning
- Options Schools-Noblesville E-Learning
- Options Schools-Westfield E-Learning
- Options Schools ABA FishersE-Learning
- Orchard School Activities Canceled
- Our Lady of Greenwood School Closed
- Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School E-Learning Tuesday
- Paramount Brookside E-Learning
- Paramount Cottage Home E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Paramount Englewood E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Park Place Church of God-Anderson Closed – Daycare
- Park Tudor School Closed
- Paul Mitchell The School Indianapolis No Classes or Activities
- Pendleton Christian Church Preschool Closed
- Pendleton Community Public Library Closed
- Perry Township MSD E-Learning
- Peru Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Phalen Leadership Academy @ 93Remote Learning
- Phalen Leadership Academy @ IPS 103Remote Learning
- Pike Township MSD Virtual Learning
- Pioneer Regional School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- PLA48-Louis B Russel lRemote Learning
- Plainfield Public Library Closed
- Polly Panda Preschool Closed
- Prince of Peace Lutheran School Closed Tuesday
- Promise Land Day Care-Anderson Opening 2 1/2 Hrs late
- Purdue Polytechnic High School Synchronous Learning – Synchronous E-Learning
- Purpose of Life Academy Closed
- Putnam Co Head Start Closed
- Putnam County Public Library Closed Monday
- Randolph Central School Corp. E-Learning
- Randolph Southern School Corp Virtual Learning
- Ready Set Grow Closed Tuesday
- Regina’s Imagination Works Closed
- Richland-Bean Blossom Comm. School Corp. Synchronous Learning
- Richmond Community Schools E-Learning
- Rise Learning Center E-Learning
- Rising Star Childcare Academy Closed
- Ritter Avenue Free Methodist Church Activities Canceled – Food Pantry Closed
- Rooted School Indianapolis E-Learning
- Rossville Cons. School District Virtual Learning
- Rush Co Senior Citizens Ctr Activities Canceled
- Rush County Schools E-Learning
- Saint Anthony Catholic School E-Learning Tuesday
- Scecina Memorial High School E-Learning
- School for Community Learning Closed
- Second Presbyterian Church Activities Canceled
- SENSE Charter School Corporation E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Seven Oaks Classical School Closed
- Seymour Community Schools E-Learning Tuesday
- Shakamak Schools MSD Synchronous Learning
- Shares Inc Closed – Shares Inc. All locations
- Shelby Eastern Schools E-Learning
- Shelby Senior Services, Inc. Closed
- Shelbyville Central Schools E-Learning
- Shepherd Community Center Virtual Learning
- Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County Closed – No Together Today
- Sheridan Community Schools E-Learning
- Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging Nol 3 shifts Mon – 1st Shift Start Tues 5a OT Available
- Small Small World Daycare Closed
- South Madison Community School Corp. E-Learning
- South Montgomery Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
- South Putnam Comm. Schools Synchronous E-Learning
- South Ripley Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
- Southeast Fountain School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Southeastern Church of Christ Food Pantry Closed Tuesday
- Southwestern Con. Schools of Shelby Co. Closed
- Spectrum Brands Noblesville Plant Closed Monday
- Speedway Moose 500 Lodge Activities Canceled – Closed thru Monday
- Speedway Public Schools E-Learning
- Spencer-Owen Community Schools E-Learning
- Springville Community Academy Closed – Little Hornets Preschool Closed
- St Barnabas Catholic School Closed Tuesday
- St Christopher School E-Learning
- St Joan of Arc Indpls. E-Learning
- St Jude Catholic School E-Learning Tuesday
- St Lawrence School E-Learning
- St Louis de Montfort School E-Learning
- St Luke’s United Methodist Church Activities Canceled
- St Malachy School E-Learning
- St Maria Goretti Parish Catholic School Closed
- St Mark’s UMC Carmel No Activities – Comm Conversations Zoom only
- St Marys School-Greensburg E-Learning
- St Michael Catholic Sch-Greenfield E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- St Michael-St Gabriel Archangels E-Learning Tuesday
- St Monica Catholic School E-Learning Tues – Open house postponed
- St Peter’s Lutheran School E-Learning
- St Philip Neri Catholic School E-Learning
- St Pius X Catholic School E-Learning
- St Vincent de Paul Food Pantry-Brown Co Closed
- St Vincent DePaul Distribution Center Closed
- St Vincent DePaul Food Pantry Closed
- St. Michael Catholic School-Muncie E-Learning
- Sts Joan of Arc & Patrick School-Kokomo E-Learning
- Sunrise Early Learners No Classes or Activities
- Sycamore School Closed
- Tabernacle Christian School-Martinsville Closed
- Tabernacle Presbyterian Church Church Canceled, No Rec Programs
- Teddy Bear Day Care-Brownsburg Opening at 9:00 AM
- Teddy Bear Day Care-E 65th St Closed
- The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Closed
- The Blended Church No Classes or Activities
- The Excel Center – Anderson Closed
- The Excel Center – Shelbyville Closed Tuesday
- The Excel Center Indy-SE Closed
- The Excel Center Muncie Closed
- The Excel Center-Grant Co Closed
- The Excel Center-Kokomo No Classes or Activities – Tuesday
- The Excel Center-Lafayette Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center-Meadows Closed
- The Excel Center-Michigan St Closed
- The Excel Center-Noblesville Closed
- The Excel Center-Richmond Closed
- The Excel Center-Shadeland Closed
- The Excel Center-University Heights Closed
- The Excel Center-West No Classes or Activities
- The Nature School of Central Indiana E-Learning, No Preschool Tuesday
- Oaks Academy Closed
- The Path School E-Learning
- The Social of Greenwood Closed Tuesday
- Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School No Classes or Activities
- Thrive Preschool Closed
- Tindley Accelerated Schools Closed Tuesday
- Tippecanoe School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Tipton Community School Corp. E-Learning
- Tipton County Public Library Online Services Only
- Traders Point Christian Schools Closed
- Train Up a Child Daycare Closed
- Tri Central Community Schools E-Learning
- Trinity Christian School E-Learning
- Trinity Free Clinic-Carmel Closed Tuesday
- Trinity Lutheran School Closed – Children’s Care Closed
- Triton Central Schools E-Learning
- Turning Point Schools E-Learning
- U.S. District Court-Southern District of IN Closed Tuesday
- University United Methodist Church Activities Canceled
- Venture Christian Preschool Closed
- Very Early Childhood Education Center Activities Canceled
- Vet Tech Institute of Indiana Closed Tuesday
- Victory College Prep Closed
- Vincennes Aviation Technology Center No Classes or Activities
- Vision Academy @ Riverside Closed
- Warren Township MSD E-Learning
- Washington Township MSD E-Learning
- Wayne Township Schools Closed
- Wes-Del Community Schools Virtual Learning
- West Lafayette Comm Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Western Boone Co Community School CorpE-Learning
- Western School Corp Synchronous Learning
- Western Wayne Schools Virtual Learning – Tuesday
- Westfield Washington Schools E-Learning – ELC Closed
- Yorktown Community Schools E-Learning Tuesday
- Zion Lutheran SchoolNo School Tuesday
- Zionsville Community Schools E-Learning
Closings and Delays 1-27-26 was originally published on wibc.com
