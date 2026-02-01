Listen Live
CeCe Winans releases newest Worship Single

CeCe Winans' Latest Hit Worthy of It All Available

Published on February 1, 2026

Merges To Worship Anthems Into a Powerful New Single

‘Worthy Of It All’ Now Available

CeCe Winans Praise In The Park 2017
Candace Hight

CeCe Winans continues to broaden her impact, placing worship at the center of every song she releases. Her newest offering unites two of her most cherished live worship moments into one powerful, seamless experience. “Worthy of It All (Worthy)” is available on all digital platforms.


This new recording thoughtfully merges the now-iconic anthem “Worthy of It All,” from her 2021 live album Believe for It, with “Worthy,” featured on her 2024 live project More Than This. Both songs appear on Grammy Award–winning albums and have secured their place among the most influential worship recordings of the past decade.


Written by David Brymer and Ryan Hall, “Worthy of It All” has become a global worship staple, sung in churches around the world. “Worthy,” penned by Pastor Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, and Mack Brock, has quickly emerged as another beloved favorite, resonating deeply with worship leaders and congregations alike.
With grace and musical mastery, CeCe weaves these two treasured songs into a unified new rendition that elevates their message and magnifies their impact—creating a worship moment that is both reverent and soaring.
“Worship is truly the foundation of my life and my music,” says CeCe Winans. “These songs remind us of God’s greatness and His love. My prayer is that this recording draws people closer to Him and encourages hearts to be lifted in praise.”


CeCe Winans continues to build an unparalleled legacy. She is currently nominated for a 2026 Grammy Award in the Best Gospel Performance/Song category for “Come Jesus Come,” featuring Pastor Shirley Caesar—further affirming her place as one of the most influential voices in music today.

Here’s a video of he last song Come Jesus Come.









