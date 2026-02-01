Stephanie Mills Inducted As Honorary Member of Zeta Phi Beta

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority inducts Stephanie Mills, a legendary singer and actress, as its newest honorary member.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Announces

Nationally Acclaimed Singer, Actress, Philanthropist and Advocate

Stephanie Mills as an Honorary Member

On January 21, 2026, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated—one of the nation’s largest women’s service organizations—announced the launch of the 2026 Honorary Member inductions into its Alpha Omega Chapter. Today, the Sorority proudly expands the chapter with the induction of a distinguished woman whose life and career reflect an unwavering commitment to civic engagement and the advancement of Zeta Phi Beta’s guiding principles of Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood.

“Zeta continues to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and leadership through the induction of exceptional and trailblazing women across undergraduate chapters, graduate chapters, and honorary membership within Alpha Omega Chapter,” said Gina Merritt-Epps, Esq., International First Vice President for Membership of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. “Our newest member will join Zetas worldwide as we collectively work to uplift and strengthen our communities.”

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated is pleased to announce Stephanie Mills as its newest honorary member. A legendary songstress, Mills has woven her unmistakable voice into the fabric of American music, captivating audiences for decades. At just 17 years old, she stepped into the iconic role of Dorothy in the original Broadway production of The Wiz, earning widespread acclaim during her five-year run. She later achieved remarkable success as a recording artist, earning gold and platinum albums, Grammy Awards, and American Music Awards, firmly establishing herself as a powerhouse in R&B and soul music.

Returning to her Broadway roots in 2015, Mills continues to shine on stage and is currently touring with The Queen’s Tour: 4 Legends, 1 Stage. Beyond her artistic achievements, she is deeply dedicated to philanthropy and advocacy. She founded The 444LOVE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on special needs advocacy, and has consistently used her platform to promote social justice and amplify marginalized voices.

“As the number one women’s service organization, we are honored to extend membership to this extraordinary woman,” said Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President and CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. “As a member of our esteemed organization, Stephanie Mills will help advance our philanthropic initiatives and further our commitment to social welfare. Her influence and expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to positively impact the communities we serve.”

Notable honorary members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated include: Annie Turnbo Malone, Maggie L. Walker, Esther Rolle, Sarah Vaughan, Julia Carson (former U.S. Representative), Donna Edwards (former U.S. Representative), Anita Hill, Esq., Elisabeth Omilami, Rhona Bennett, Vivica A. Fox, Samia Nkrumah, Rashida Tlaib (U.S. Representative), Ann Nesby, Chrisette Michele Payne, Angel McCoughtry, Roslyn Young-Daniels, Tatyana Ali, Brigadier General Felicia Brokaw, Wanda Durant, Senator Andrea Hunley, Leela James, Maimah Karmo, Dr. Dawn Morton-Rias, Perri Shakes-Drayton, Ashley Sharpton, Dominique Sharpton, Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker, and Representative Regina Young.

Here’s a video of Stephanie Mills singing Gospel years ago at the Stellars “I Walk with The King” with the Tri City Singers

