Tonight's song is the latest from Jekalyn Carr "Grateful"

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Grateful (feat. Jekalyn Carr) is a powerful worship anthem rooted in thanksgiving, faith, and unwavering trust in God through every season of life. It’s a reminder to stay grateful—not just for the blessings we can see, but for the journey, the lessons learned, and God’s constant, faithful presence.

Recorded in an atmosphere of pure worship, Grateful blends heartfelt vocals with a message of hope, inviting listeners to pause, reflect, and give thanks. My prayer is that this song lifts your spirit and draws you closer to God.

Jekalyn Carr’s professional music career began at just 15 years old with the release of her debut single, “Greater Is Coming,” which quickly made an impact on the Billboard Gospel charts. Since then, she has become one of gospel music’s most influential voices, releasing acclaimed projects such as It’s Gonna Happen and You Will Win.

Her work has earned widespread recognition, including multiple Stellar Awards and six Grammy nominations. In 2025, Carr received a Grammy Award for Best Gospel Performance/Song for her collaboration on “One Hallelujah,” alongside other notable artists.

Beyond her musical achievements, Jekalyn Carr is celebrated for her lasting contributions to the gospel music community. She made history as the first gospel artist inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022, recognizing her impact on music and ministry.

Here’s a video of one of her first hits “You Will Win”.