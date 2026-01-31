INDIANAPOLIS — More than one hundred people gathered at New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis on Friday to protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Anti-ICE demonstrations have been going on for months, ever since the Trump administration started sending more ICE agents to some of the country’s bigger cities. Protests have been more common lately, following the shooting deaths of Renee Goode and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

U.S. Representative Andre Carson, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, and State Sen. Fady Qaddoura were among the speakers at Friday’s vigil.

“When people see their own government use law and order as an excuse to conduct street-style executions, it is a moment in history that calls upon every single one of us,” Sen. Qaddoura said.

Source: WISH-TV

Gabrielle Alford, president of Marion County Young Democrats, organized Friday’s event. She believes authoritarianism is increasingly taking over the government.

“We have law enforcement killing people,” she told WISH-TV. “They’re not simply enforcing immigration laws because they’re completely disregarding constitutional rights of every person who lives in this country.”

More protests against ICE operations are planned for over the weekend throughout the state.

City, State Leaders Among Speakers at Anti-ICE Demonstration in Indy was originally published on wibc.com