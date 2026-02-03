Listen Live
Close
Local

Two Indiana Jails Report Inmate Deaths Hours Apart

An autopsy is scheduled, and officials say there are no signs of foul play so far.

Published on February 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A long hallway with many bars on the windows
Source: txking / Getty

STATEWIDE — Two inmates died in separate Indiana jails early today.

At the Boone County Jail, Brittany Moore of Indianapolis was found unresponsive in a holding cell around 3:20 a.m. She had been booked the night before on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

Emergency crews were called, but she did not survive. Her family has been notified, and the case remains under investigation.

A few hours later, staff at the Huntington County Jail found an inmate unresponsive shortly after 7 a.m. Workers had checked on the person less than 30 minutes earlier and attempted to revive them, but the inmate died.

An autopsy is scheduled, and officials say there are no signs of foul play so far. The person’s name and gender will be made public after the autopsy.

Two Indiana Jails Report Inmate Deaths Hours Apart was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Black History Month
Trending
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Community Connection – January 8th, 2026

News  |  NewsOne Staff

Mayor Zohran Mamdani Slams ICE After NYC Council Staffer Is Detained

Closeup of a well used Bible
21 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

20 Bible Verses That Honor Black History

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

A $9 Billion Milestone: Indiana529 Reaches New Heights in 2026

14 Items
Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

13 Classic R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Turning 40 in 2026

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close