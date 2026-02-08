Bishop Paul Morton Releases New “Single Go Through”

New single 'Go Through' blends traditional gospel with family's musical talents, fostering resilience and endurance.

"Go Through features his son & recent Grammy winner PJ Morton & daughter Jasmine Morton Robinson.

PJ Morton's acceptance speech for his Grammy Award is also included in the post

Bishop Paul S. Morton Releases Inspirational New Single

“Go Through”

Featuring Grammy Winner PJ Morton and Jasmine Morton Robinson

The inspirational and multi-faceted Bishop Paul S. Morton, in collaboration with Tehillah Music Group, has released his latest single, “Go Through,” featuring the extraordinary talents of his son, Grammy Award–winning artist PJ Morton, and his daughter, Jasmine Morton Robinson. Now available on all major streaming platforms, “Go Through” is poised to become a powerful anthem of resilience for churches and listeners around the world.

Written by PJ Morton, “Go Through” reflects Bishop Morton’s deep desire to encourage perseverance through life’s struggles and triumphs. Rooted in a rich, traditional gospel sound, the song brings together PJ Morton’s dynamic vocal artistry, the angelic tones of Jasmine Morton Robinson, and the unmistakable voice of Bishop Morton himself. The result is a moving musical expression of faith, family, and unwavering endurance.

With a gospel music and ministry career spanning decades, Bishop Morton remains a beacon of spiritual leadership and inspiration. This project marks a heartfelt family collaboration, highlighting not only a shared musical legacy but also the powerful bond that only family can represent.

“Wow, this was one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Bishop Morton shares. “The Greater St. Stephen Reunion Choir—déjà vu. It was a glimpse from the past, but a whole new experience I never had before.” He adds, “This project brings the old and the new songs together. I had the amazing opportunity to sing this incredible song with my two oldest children, Jasmine and PJ, who were not even born when I sang my first song with the Greater St. Stephen Choir.”

Reflecting on the heart of the song, Bishop Morton explains, “The essence of the song says, ‘You’ve got to go through to come out.’ I promise you, it will speak into your life. You will make it through—and you will come out.”

Jerry Q. Parries, President of Tehillah Music Group, adds, “I have had the honor of collaborating with Bishop Paul S. Morton for more than 25 years—a truly meaningful and unforgettable journey. His legacy continues through PJ and Jasmine, and Tehillah Music Group reflects his vision of building a lasting foundation for future generations. Bishop Morton has endured, persevered, and emerged victorious, and ‘Go Through’ stands as a testimony to that victory.”

“Go Through” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Bishop Morton is a renowned Gospel artist as well as founding Bishop of Full Gospel Fellowship Baptist Church. Here’s one of his songs.

PJ Morton is a recent Grammy Award winner. Here’s one of his songs with Darrell Walls “Amazing”.

Here’s PJ Morton’s acceptance speech for his recent Grammy Award last week with Darrel Walls. PJ is the son of Bishop Paul Morton.