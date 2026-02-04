CeCe’s music continues to serve as a source of hope and inspiration, marked by sustained streaming performance, cross-generational reach, and a deep, lasting connection with audiences worldwide.

“This moment isn’t just about an award,” says Winans. “It’s about creating songs that bring hope and encouragement. Knowing that the music continues to reach hearts across generations reminds me why I do this. I’m thankful to God, Pastor Ceasar, the writers, and every listener who streams, sings along, and finds strength through my songs. That is the real blessing.”

The official video to Come Jesus Come with Pastor Shirley Caesar is included in this post.

CECE WINANS WINS GRAMMY #18 along with Pastor Shirley Caesar for

“Come Jesus Come”

CeCe Winans’ historic 18th GRAMMY® Award win for Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Come Jesus Come” places her third among the most-awarded female artists of all time. The milestone positions Winans alongside an elite group of women whose influence has reshaped popular music—and reflects far more than industry accolades.

From gospel roots to the global stage, Winans’ legacy is defined by artistic excellence, longevity, and purpose in an ever-evolving music landscape. Her catalog has generated more than two billion impressions on YouTube alone, underscoring a career that transcends chart positions and trophies. Beyond the numbers, CeCe’s music continues to serve as a source of hope and inspiration, marked by sustained streaming performance, cross-generational reach, and a deep, lasting connection with audiences worldwide.

About CeCe Winans

CeCe Winans is the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist in history and one of the most celebrated women in modern music. Her remarkable career includes 18 GRAMMY® Awards, 33 Dove Awards, and 19 Stellar Awards. She has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame.

Her first live recording, Believe For It (Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services, LLC), exceeded expectations with more than one billion U.S. streams. In 2023 alone, her full catalog amassed over two billion YouTube impressions. Her current album, More Than This, features the award-winning single “That’s My King,” already regarded as a Winans classic, while “Come Jesus Come” is being embraced as a lasting anthem.

The More Than This Tour will return for its final run beginning Spring 2026. Beyond music, CeCe Winans and her husband, Alvin Love, are the founders of Nashville Life Church in Nashville, Tennessee.

Here’s the official video of the Grammy Award winning song “Come Jesus Come”