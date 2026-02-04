Keith Porter Jr: Lawyers Call For California Attorney General To Open Investigation Into ICE Shooting

Source: Porter Family / GoFundMe

Keith Porter Jr. hasn’t received nearly the news coverage that Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti have, but a member of ICE also killed him.

There is no telling whether Porter’s family will get justice in the form of criminal charges, but ubiquitous civil rights attorney, Ben Crump and attorney Jamal Tooson have called on the California Attorney General to take over the case.

According to the LA Times, Crump and Tooson point to recent comments made by LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell as biased toward the Trump administration and their overly aggressive anti-immigrant agenda. Additionally, Crump and Tooson say that they lack just as much trust in the Department of Justice as they do in the LAPD.

Attorney Toosan says that there are witnesses who recall Porter Jr. walking back into his apartment before Palacios opened fire. Department of Homeland Security says that Palacios had received a call about an “active shooter” and was allegedly responding to a threat. That story is in question and needs to have impartial and transparent oversight to determine its legitimacy.

“So, forgive us, if we have skepticism of any claims of self-defense,” according to Tooson, who is representing Porter’s mother, Franceola Armstrong



Crump, who is not the family’s lawyer of record but is acting as an adviser, also spoke to the family’s lack of confidence in the system.

“The family has not been confident that LAPD, with their close relationships with the ICE officials, that there’s going to be a fair and transparent investigation,” Crump said. “Because them trying to whitewash the investigation into the death of Keith Porter is a nonstarter. We’re not going to allow that to happen.”



