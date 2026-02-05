John P. Kee & New Life Perform on NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

Source: Lexi Michelle / Radio One Digital

John P. Kee and New Life choir made their NPR Tiny Desk Concert debut on Thursday, Feb. 5, bringing the fundamental elements of the gospel and the Black Christian Church in their music.

During the performance, the gospel music mogul and his four-piece band and seven-person choir brought melodic harmonies, choir selection solos, call and response that made the Tiny Desk concert feel as though you were experiencing praise and worship in your home church.

Pastor Kee’s powerful voice has always transcended the genre and remained just as strong for the live performance.

The Grammy-Award nominee has been active in gospel music for nearly 40 years, and is best known for his complex singing range and mixing traditional gospel with a modern contemporary sound.

A NC native, Kee first started his journey in gospel in the mid-1980s, where he formed the New Life Community Choir in Charlotte.

During his Tiny Desk Concert, he performed a slew of fan favorites, including “Lily in the Valley,” “Standing in the Need,” and “I Believe.”

Pastor Kee and New Life are currently on tour.

You can watch his full Tiny Desk Concert below.