Listen Live
Close
Local

IMPD to Review Traffic Stop Involving Officer, Kid With Gun

IMPD to Review Traffic Stop Encounter Involving Officer, Kid With Gun

IMPD said they are aware of a video circulating online that shows an encounter between one of their officers and a kid who was in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop.

Published on February 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Current image: Gun found by IMPD
IMPD photo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on Friday that they have started an internal review on an incident involving one of their officers and a kid.

IMPD said they received reports of students who had left school to take part in a planned protest, possibly carrying firearms. Police say when officers saw a boy get into a vehicle with a gun, they initiated a traffic stop.

A video shared to social media captured the moment one of the officers spoke to those inside the car. IMPD did not say where the incident took place, but stated in a police report that those who were in the car were between 16 and 18 years old.

A 17-year-old was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm. A photo from IMPD posted on Friday shows the gun they found inside the car.

IMPD also released this statement:

“While the video does not show the entire incident, some of the language heard does not reflect the standards or values of the IMPD,” part of the statement read. “Accountability is essential to building trust and legitimacy with our community. The involved officer was equipped with a body-worn camera, which recorded the incident. An internal review is underway to determine the full circumstances of the encounter.”

IMPD to Review Traffic Stop Encounter Involving Officer, Kid With Gun was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Black History Month
Trending
Closeup of a well used Bible
21 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

20 Bible Verses That Honor Black History

Dear Future Wifey, The Urban One Podcast Network
Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

Laterras R. Whitfield: A Student of Love on Marriage and Healing

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Fueling My Faith and Why I Refuse to Run on Empty | Faith Walk

12 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Trump “Gifted” Nobel Peace Prize, Online Slander Ensues

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Alberto Mendoza Signs with Georgia Tech

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close