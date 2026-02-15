Listen Live
Close
Music

Ricky Dillard & Jazz Legend Ron Carter Unite for Album

Ricky Dillard & Jazz Legend Ron Carter Unite for Album

Ricky Dillard and Jazz Legend Ron Carter Unite for Unprecedented Hybrid Album Sweet, Sweet Spirit

Published on February 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The project marks a first-of-its-kind fusion of gospel’s sacred power with jazz’s masterful improvisation and is now available on all major streaming platforms.
  • A deeply personal work for Carter, Sweet, Sweet Spirit is dedicated to the memory of his late mother, Mrs. Willie O. Carter, whose love for hymns shaped both the Carter family home and their Detroit church community.
  • See video of the lead single "Farther Along" Ron Carter Jazz Bassist, Ricky Dillard & New Generation Chorale

Gospel Icon Ricky Dillard and Jazz Legend Ron Carter

Unite for Unprecedented Hybrid Album
Sweet, Sweet Spirit 
Album Available Everywhere Today!

Ricky Dillard

In a landmark collaboration uniting two of America’s most influential musical traditions, jazz icon Ron Carter and gospel trailblazer Ricky Dillard officially release their groundbreaking joint album, Sweet, Sweet Spirit. The project marks a first-of-its-kind fusion of gospel’s sacred power with jazz’s masterful improvisation and is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Released via Blue Note Records x Motown Gospel, the album’s uplifting new single, “Farther Along,” debuts today alongside an official music video directed by Paul C. Rivera and produced by Justin Green.

A deeply personal work for Carter, Sweet, Sweet Spirit is dedicated to the memory of his late mother, Mrs. Willie O. Carter, whose love for hymns shaped both the Carter family home and their Detroit church community. The album reimagines those treasured a cappella hymns—once sung by congregations without accompaniment—through Carter’s legendary bass and the powerful, soaring choral arrangements of Ricky Dillard.

Ron Carter Press Photos and Key Art

The project’s roots date back nearly three decades, when Carter recorded bass interpretations of his mother’s favorite hymns so she could listen during her final weeks. What began as an intimate act of love and remembrance has evolved into a historic artistic statement.

With Dillard’s unmatched command of gospel choir music and Carter’s unparalleled jazz legacy, Sweet, Sweet Spirit creates a reverent yet innovative soundscape—where choir becomes instrument, bass becomes storyteller, and two deeply rooted Black American art forms converge into something entirely new.

Here’s a video of the new single “Farther Along”

More from Praise Indy
Black History Month
Trending
Closeup of a well used Bible
21 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

20 Bible Verses That Honor Black History

BHM 2026
7 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Community Connection – January 13th, 2026

Inspire U  |  Nick Cottongim

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Dear Future Wifey, The Urban One Podcast Network
Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

Laterras R. Whitfield: A Student of Love on Marriage and Healing

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close