Speedway Fines Complex Over Raw Sewage in Parking Lot

Published on February 12, 2026

Town of Speedway
Source: Town of Speedway / Town of Speedway

SPEEDWAY — The Town of Speedway has issued a $2,000 fine to the owners of The Legend at Speedway Apartment Complex after code enforcement officers discovered raw sewage being illegally diverted into the property’s parking lot.

The discovery was made on Saturday, February 7, while town crews were investigating complaints regarding poor snow removal at the complex, located at 2202 Fair Oaks Drive.

Town officials identified the discharge as a violation of municipal code regarding illicit connections to the storm drain system. The property owner, KPM Property Management, was given 48 hours to rectify the situation. After failing to meet that deadline, the town issued the initial fine and warned that additional penalties will follow if the health hazard persists.

“The health and safety of our residents will always be the priority for the Town of Speedway,” said Town Manager Grant Kleinhenz. “Our residents deserve safe, sanitary living conditions, and we will keep pressure on the owners until they deliver.”

Because the violation is occurring on private property, the Marion County Public Health Department has taken over primary authority for the case. Speedway officials have handed over all documentation to county health inspectors and are coordinating closely on the enforcement process.

Town leaders clarified that this sewage issue is unrelated To the recent water main break that affected Speedway residents earlier this month.

Speedway Fines Complex Over Raw Sewage in Parking Lot was originally published on wibc.com

