- Surrender is a deliberate and courageous choice to release control—placing trust in a higher power or fully accepting reality as it is.
- A couple of scriptures for surrender are Proverbs 3:5 and Matthew 11;28
- Here are videos for explaining surrendering and an inspirational song .
Ashes to Victory Saturday Reflection Surrender
Surrender is the intentional act of yielding—relinquishing control, authority, or possession to another. Often shaped by moments of pressure, conflict, or conviction, surrender reflects a conscious decision to stop resisting and to release self-reliance.
Spiritual / Personal
Surrender is a deliberate and courageous choice to release control—placing trust in a higher power or fully accepting reality as it is. Far from passivity, it is a proactive act that opens the door to inner peace, emotional freedom, and spiritual growth.
Surrender creates space so fill it with peace, clarity, faith and discipline. Here are a few scriptures to meditate on surrendering:
My favorite scripture and closing of every broadcast Proverbs 3:5 NKJV “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding”
Matthew 11:28 “Come to me all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” The words spoken by Jesus Himself.
If you’re having trouble surrendering or hearing from God, here’s a short video on this subject which prayerfully will help.
Here’s an inspirational song on Surrender by Tasha Cobbs Leonard “I Surrender”