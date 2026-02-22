The dynamic gospel celebration will take place on June 1 along the scenic riverfront in Wichita, promising an unforgettable evening of music and inspiration in the heart of downtown.

Jonathan McReynolds & Brent Jones Headline Wichita Riverfest!

Drawing more than 300,000 attendees each year, gospel standouts Jonathan McReynolds and Brent Jones have been announced as headliners for Kansas’ largest outdoor festival, Wichita Riverfest. The dynamic gospel celebration will take place on June 1 along the scenic riverfront in Wichita, promising an unforgettable evening of music and inspiration in the heart of downtown.



About the Event

Now celebrating more than 54 years, Wichita Riverfest stands as Kansas’ premier summer tradition. Spanning nine days, the festival features an exciting lineup of live music, family-friendly activities, contests, performances, food vendors, and cultural experiences, all set along the banks of the Arkansas River in beautiful downtown Wichita.





About Jonathan McReynolds

Jonathan McReynolds is a two-time Grammy Award–winning artist celebrated for his soulful authenticity and thought-provoking songwriting. With chart-topping albums including Life Music, Make Room, and People, the Chicago-based artist is a #1 Billboard performer, author of Before You Climb Any Higher, and founder of the Life Room Label. At just 35, McReynolds has become one of gospel music’s most influential voices, captivating audiences through collaborations with icons such as Lalah Hathaway, Kirk Franklin, Stevie Wonder, and H.E.R.





About Brent Jones

Brent Jones is a Grammy and Stellar Award–winning pioneer of urban contemporary gospel and the founder of Brent Jones & T.P. Mobb. Widely known as the “Hardest Working Man in Gospel,” Jones averages more than 150 tour dates annually and is a #1 Billboard artist, recently earning his fourth consecutive Billboard #1 with “Praise In The Choir Stand.” He currently serves as Guest Choir Director at Triumph Church, one of the largest Black churches in America, and has collaborated with major artists including Justin Timberlake, Childish Gambino, and Ariana Grande.



With two powerhouse gospel artists and a legacy festival backdrop, Wichita Riverfest 2026 is set to deliver a powerful night of music, culture, and community.

Here’s a video recap of last year’s Wichita Riverfest. Riverfest is the largest gathering and festival in Kansas.

Here are a couple of videos from Jonathan McReynolds & Brent Jones.