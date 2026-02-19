Erica Campbell Encourages Deeper Connection | Love Talk

Time is precious - make the most of it with loved ones, not just at funerals.

Reach out proactively to avoid isolation, which is the enemy of love and community.

Real friendship is about being present, not performance or ego.

There was a time when we didn’t know when we were going to see each other again. We couldn’t confidently say, “I’ll see you tomorrow,” or “I’ll catch you next week.” There were moments when you met someone and you genuinely didn’t know if it would be the first and last time you’d see them. Back then, time felt fragile. It felt sacred.

Now we can text, FaceTime, DM, hop on a flight. We have access to each other like never before. But somehow, I think we’ve started taking that access for granted.

I was talking to my kids recently about loving their family. I had to point out something that hit me hard: the last few times we’ve seen our cousins have all been at funerals. That shouldn’t be. We shouldn’t only gather when we’re grieving. We should gather just to laugh, to sit, to check in, to say, “How you doing for real?”

Life is shorter than we think it is. And if we don’t cherish moments and cherish people, we miss opportunities to love the ones who love us.

There are people I genuinely love that I only see at award shows, conventions or, unfortunately, funerals. And I don’t want that to be the rhythm of my life. I want to be intentional. That means making phone calls outside of holidays and birthdays. That means planning regular hangouts—even if it’s just tacos and card games on a random Friday night.

You don’t have to wait for an invitation. Sometimes you can be the one to say, “Hey, what are we doing this weekend?” And if everyone can’t show up, connect with the ones who can.

The enemy works through isolation. If God is about love, community and relationship, then isolation is the opposite of that. Too many people are surrounded by family, sitting in churches, working in teams—and still feel completely alone. Sometimes it’s because we don’t share what we’re going through. Sometimes it’s because we’re afraid to reach out.

I’ve learned to lean on my people. When things get heavy, I text my prayer warriors across the country. I’ll say, “It’s getting heavy. I need you to pray.” Sometimes I just pick up the phone and check in. My life is busy, so I’m grateful for FaceTime. I love when I get a random call from Griff. He doesn’t even warn you—he just pops up and says, “You good?” That’s friendship. That’s care.

We’ve gotten weird about connection. “Why you just FaceTime me?” Why not? Why are we afraid of being seen? Why are we comfortable with isolation but uncomfortable with community?

Sometimes it’s ego. Sometimes we don’t want to be around people because we feel like we haven’t earned enough, don’t have enough money or don’t look good enough. But that’s not friendship—that’s performance. Real love isn’t about impressing people. It’s about being present.

Even when I’m not working. Even when I’m not winning awards. Even when I’m at my lowest—I still want my people. I want to laugh. I want to sit. I want to feel connected.

So let’s start loving the people we say we love. Call them. Visit them. Check in. Pray for them. Don’t wait for a tragedy to bring you together.

I love you—and I mean it. And I hope you tell somebody else that today.

