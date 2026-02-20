Listen Live
Up to 3 Inches Of Snow Possible In Baltimore Late Sunday

Published on February 20, 2026

Generic snow picture 2
Source: Donnie Burgess / WIBC News

A developing coastal storm could bring accumulating snow to the Baltimore area on Sunday into Sunday night. While the exact track and strength of the system remain uncertain, forecasters warn that messy travel and potential impacts are likely late Sunday and early Monday.

Precipitation is expected to begin early Sunday morning as light rain or a rain-snow mix, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s keeping most roads wet through the day. As the storm strengthens off the coast and colder air filters into Maryland, conditions are expected to change over to snow late Sunday afternoon or evening. The heaviest snowfall potential appears to be overnight Sunday, when some roads and highways could become snow-covered if rates increase.

Snowfall totals remain challenging to pin down. The most likely scenario calls for about 1 to 3 inches of slushy accumulation across much of the Baltimore region, mainly on grassy surfaces and vehicles. Higher totals are possible north and west of the Beltway and across parts of the Eastern Shore, which would be closer to the storm’s center. If the storm tracks closer to the coast or produces heavier bands, some areas could see 2 to 5 inches, leading to more significant travel disruptions.

Any lingering snow showers should end early Monday as the storm pulls away, but slick spots, school delays, and a slow morning commute are possible before road crews clear conditions.

Up to 3 Inches Of Snow Possible In Baltimore Late Sunday was originally published on 92q.com

