Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 20, 2026

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From celebrating monumental legacies to highlighting groundbreaking achievements, this segment keeps us connected to the moments that matter. Let’s recap the latest news that shapes our narrative

Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.

Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Norman C. Francis

The HBCU community and the city of New Orleans are in mourning following the passing of Dr. Norman C. Francis at the age of 94. A true giant in education and civil rights, Dr. Francis led Xavier University for nearly five decades, transforming it into a beacon of excellence. His influence extended far beyond the campus, as he advised eight U.S. presidents on critical issues of education and equality. Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his tireless work in integration and his leadership during the Hurricane Katrina recovery, Dr. Francis leaves behind a profound legacy of service and dedication that will continue to inspire generations.