The Jesse Owens Story: Outjump the Competition| Dr. Willie Jolley

Discover how Jesse Owens' unparalleled talent and determination allowed him to outshine the competition.

Published on February 26, 2026

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The Jesse Owens Story: Outjump the Competition”

Are you ready to win today? As we celebrate Black History Month, I want to share the inspiring story and winning lessons of Jesse Owens.

Jesse Owens was a world-class athlete who competed in the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany. Armed with incredible skills, a big dream, and unshakable faith, he faced an environment filled with prejudice and hostility. Adolf Hitler openly declared that Black athletes could not compete on the same level as German athletes and even refused to shake their hands.


But Jesse Owens didn’t let the snub or the negativity deter him. He stayed focused on his dream. Even when he faced setbacks—like fouling three times in the long jump—he didn’t give up. With one final attempt left before disqualification, he concentrated, held onto his faith, and gave it his all. On that last jump, he outjumped everyone and won the gold medal.

Jesse Owens didn’t stop there. He went on to win four gold medals, one for every event he participated in, proving that a dream fueled by confidence, determination, and persistence can change your destiny.

So, what’s the lesson here? Dream big, stay determined, and never give up. Do it now.

vThis is Dr. Willie Jolly. For resources to help you win more, visit winwithwillie.com. And remember, make the most of every minute, because your best is still yet to come.

The Jesse Owens Story: Outjump the Competition| Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

