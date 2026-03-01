Listen Live
Close
Local

Driver Killed in Huntington County Crash

A driver was killed Saturday afternoon in a car crash on I-69 in Huntington County, according to the Huntington County Sheriff's Office.

Published on March 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blurred Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

***Update 10:59 a.m. The driver of the car was identified as 20-year-old Landyn Maupin from Anderson.***

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. –– A driver was killed Saturday afternoon in a car crash on I-69 in Huntington County.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the 273 mile-marker of northbound I-69. According to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, a Tesla slammed into the trailer of a parked semi.

Witnesses told deputies the Tesla previously traveled at a high rate of speed, using the shoulder to pass other vehicles.

Investigators identified speed and unsafe passing as the primary factors in the crash.

The driver of the Tesla died at the scene. The occupants of the semi-truck were evaluated by medics.

The left lane is now open on I-69 northbound.

Driver Killed in Huntington County Crash was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Closeup of a well used Bible
21 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

20 Bible Verses That Honor Black History

Education  |  Nia Noelle

More Than a Traffic Light: Garrett Morgan The Black Inventor Who Changed The World

Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Braun Seeks Tighter Social Media Rules as Child Exploitation Tips Surg

Entertainment  |  Anoa Changa-Peck

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance Bridges Culture And Politics

Smiling businessman walking and talking on the phone
Work  |  Rita Green

Job Fair Brings Opportunities To Indy

News  |  Joe Jurado

Federal Judge Blocks California’s Mask Ban Targeting ICE Agents

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Hendrix Brown Opens Up About Fatherhood and Faith on “Run to You”

Ashes To Victory
Ashes To Victory  |  Praise Indy Staff

Ashes To Victory: 40 Day Spiritual Journey

6 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Brandy: Top 5 Most Memorable Brandy Moments

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Community Connection – January 13th, 2026

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close