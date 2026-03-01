Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

***Update 10:59 a.m. The driver of the car was identified as 20-year-old Landyn Maupin from Anderson.***

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. –– A driver was killed Saturday afternoon in a car crash on I-69 in Huntington County.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the 273 mile-marker of northbound I-69. According to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, a Tesla slammed into the trailer of a parked semi.

Witnesses told deputies the Tesla previously traveled at a high rate of speed, using the shoulder to pass other vehicles.

Investigators identified speed and unsafe passing as the primary factors in the crash.

The driver of the Tesla died at the scene. The occupants of the semi-truck were evaluated by medics.

The left lane is now open on I-69 northbound.

Driver Killed in Huntington County Crash was originally published on wibc.com